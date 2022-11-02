ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix

The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
FLORIDA STATE
