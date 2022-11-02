Read full article on original website
Sharon Levy Leads Free Marsh Tour on November 12th
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 12. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
The New Eureka Visitor Center, Which Opens Saturday, Features a Penny Smasher and Will Someday Boast a Mini Sky Walk
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
15 Best Things to Do in Humboldt County, CA
If you're seeking a dreamy vacation destination, go to Humboldt County, California. This county, perched on the shores of the Pacific in northern California, is famous for magnificent towering redwood trees and lush green landscapes. However, there is more to Humboldt County than meets the eye. It has pristine lakes,...
(VIDEO) Some California YouTubers Came to Eureka and Made Some Complimentary Content About the Redwood Sky Walk
Because you are a trustworthy Humboldt ambassador, these days you repeatedly find yourself directing your out-of-town friends to the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Redwood Sky Walk, right? Right?!? They spent a bunch of money on that thing! Do your part!. Well, if you find your enthusiasm waning for whatever reason,...
College of the Redwoods Names New Art Building After Floyd Bettiga
This is a press release from the College of the Redwoods:. College of the Redwoods will name the art gallery in its new Creative Arts Complex in honor of Emeritus Professor Floyd Bettiga; it was announced at the CR Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 1. Board member Sally Biggins...
Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted
MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
Trouble on the Line: The Reality Part 2
"We know now that the railroad should have gone east to Red Bluff." Last week, we looked at the 1907 decision to route Eureka's railroad connection with the outside world down the Middle Fork of the Eel River. It was problematic from the start. For many years, Northwestern Pacific Railroad repair crews were out every day during winter months. Quoting railroad researcher Josh Buck (now director of the Clarke Museum), "floods of biblical proportions, one of which caused over 30 miles of track to be swept away in a matter of days, proved to be tremendously detrimental to the railroad." Further north under the Scotia Bluffs (another dubious choice of route, deserving a column of its own), three railwaymen lost their lives in January of 1953 when a massive landslide swept the 80-ton locomotive in which they were riding into the Eel River. You can see a monument honoring them in Fortuna.
Trinity County Buildings Will Be Illuminated in Support of Veterans During Operation Green Light
In conjunction with the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, county government buildings will be illuminated with green lighting November 7th through 13th, in support of Operation Green Light. This operation is an initiative between Trinity County, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. Operation...
Vote for a Non-Profit Recipient of the Northcoast Co-op Seeds for Change Round-Up Program
Voting is underway to choose the top nine out of 39 local nonprofit organizations who applied to be part of the Co-op’s Seeds for Change Round-up Program. There are voting stations in the Arcata and Eureka Co-ops, as well as the option to vote online at northcoast.coop/vote. Started in...
OBITUARY: Patrick Thomas Murphy, 1935-2022
Patrick Thomas Murphy passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 87 with his wife of 65 ½ years, Lois, by his side. He was born in Eureka on March 26, 1935. He is survived by the love of his life, Lois Ann Murphy, whom he met at the Holmes Flat swimming hole in 1955. He was welcomed to heaven by many friends and family members before him. Family that is here to support one another through this very difficult time are his three children, oldest daughter, Kelly Murphy of Fortuna; his youngest daughter Joy Carter, of Monterey and his son and daughter-in-love, Roy and Leslie Murphy of Pleasant View, Tenn. He is also cherished by his three grandsons, Patrick & (Ashley), Christopher and Neil and (Jennifer); two granddaughters, Megan and (Piper) and Kachelle; two adopted granddaughters, Jackie and Natalie’ his 14 great-grandchildren who all adored him and were often found on his lap playing with “GRAMPS” in many photos. To the many nephews, nieces and cousins — he loved you all!
Experts speak on recent surge in school violence threats in Humboldt and across the US
EUREKA, Calif. — Threat after threat of violence at North Coast schools has revealed a disturbing pattern that seems to be mirrored across the country. At least three recent threats of school violence were reported at Arcata and Fortuna high schools since the 2022 school year began in the fall. Local police were able to identify each of the minors responsible for the three threatening messages but ultimately determined no real danger was present at any of the campuses.
Letter Writer Says Kimberley White Will Be Inclusive if Elected to Arcata City Council
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Drain infestation #815755
Hi there, I’m having an infestation of the small bugs in the attached photo. They appear to come up through the bathtub drain and stay in the wet areas of the tub, crawling not flying. The drain fly description didn’t seem to match. I can send better photos when I’m back from a trip if needed. Thank you! Jocelyn.
EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: LGBTQ Community and Allies Defend Recent Redwood Pride Event, Council Approves Homeless Action Plan, and More
The Eureka City Council and Mayor Susan Seaman donned colors of the rainbow during Tuesday’s council meeting to stand in solidarity with Humboldt’s LGBTQ+ community, in response to a recent onslaught of hateful and transphobic public outbursts and social media posts from a small group of local individuals.
Providence Announces Chief Nursing Officer for St. Joseph Hosptial and Redwood Memorial Hospital
After a nationwide search, Providence in Humboldt County is pleased to announce that Naydu Lucas, DNP, MBA, MSN has joined the organization and will serve as the chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. “Naydu is an inspirational and innovative health care...
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 265: Cannabis turmoil, drag show clash, accused molesters, displaced residents, viral-video charges dropped, Arcata official Brett Watson arrested again, Arcata earth flag considerations, PG&E’s SoHum problem, healthcare education hub, Sara Bareilles’ Twitter exit, more
The elimination of ‘Measure S’ county cannabis taxes for two years, an all-ages pride event in Eureka with a drag show prompted anti-LGBTQ discrimination, the reluctant addition of a 2024 ballot initiative that would nix any new cannabis farms and nix farms over 10,000 square feet, a now-former Eureka High basketball coach was accused of raping a teenage girl, a former basketball player for Cal Poly Humboldt’s women’s team accused the coach’s husband of sexually assaulting her last season, around 30 residents at an RV park in Manila were given days to find new homes, Arcata City Council reelection hopeful Brett Watson was arrested again, Arcata voters will decide on flying an earth flag above the USA flag on November 8, charges were official dropped in a case stemming from a nationally viral incident following Arcata’s 2017 Oyster Fest, PG&E continues to face criticism over local transmission limits especially in SoHum, the announcement of a new healthcare-education hub for CR and Cal Poly Humboldt, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles left Twitter and posted about her hometown Eureka show on other social networks, event suggestions, and more.
Cherry is a Senior Labrador Mix Looking for a Loving Home to Spend her Final Days
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Cherry is a senior citizen looking to spend her golden years in a loving home. This 11-year-old, black and white Labrador Retriever mix...
Assm. Jim Wood responds to PG&E capacity issues in Southern Humboldt
EUREKA, Calif. — After a lengthy meeting the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors had with PG&E on capacity issues in Southern Humboldt, Assemblymember Jim Wood responded saying he was disappointed with what the electric company had to say. The following is a press release from Jim Wood. SACRAMENTO–Assemblymember Jim...
Apply for an Open Seat on the Arcata Planning Commission
The City of Arcata is seeking community members to apply for an opening on the Planning Commission. Planning Commissioners have a direct impact on Arcata’s future. The Planning Commission makes decisions on City development plans, projects, and land use regulations, which makes its role especially vital to the community. The Commission will make decisions on future housing and in-fill development, consider recommendations on major policy documents like the General Plan, Gateway Area Plan, Local Coastal Plan, and assist the development of new regulations to implement development plans throughout Arcata.
