Daily Cardinal
Bascom Hill packed once again with flamingos as Fill the Hill returns
Every October, Bascom Hill is filled with bright pink flamingos as part of an initiative called Fill the Hill, which celebrates a new wave of donations to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) is so proud of our alumni, friends, and campus partners for making...
Daily Cardinal
Soccer Mommy picks up the Majestic, drives it home
On a weekend with no shortage of things to do in Madison, the scene outside the Majestic on Saturday was still bustling. Fans, a mixture of college-aged kids and adults, some clad in costume, some not, lined up outside the theater to see Soccer Mommy perform. Madison was the second...
Daily Cardinal
Coming soon to campus: Drugdealer and Sammy Rash
Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Music is offering a variety of exciting concerts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Union South this month. In the past, artists featured in this concert series included 100 gecs and fun.. This is a great opportunity to find an artist to brag about seeing live “before they were big.” The shows are available for free to all Badgers hanging out at Union South on Nov. 11 and 18.
Daily Cardinal
Examining past and future LGBTQ+ activism on campus with the GSCC
“Accidental Activism” was the unofficial theme of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Gender and Sexuality Campus Center (GSCC) event “We Are Here,” held in mid October at the Wisconsin Historical Society. The event hosted LGBTQ+ activists from throughout the university’s history, spanning the Reserve Officers' Training Corps...
Daily Cardinal
Christian protesters spread homophobic messages on Library Mall
A small group of Christian speakers set up a table on University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Library Mall Wednesday afternoon to spread homophobic messages. The speakers set up a table at the intersection of State Street and East Campus Mall with a sign that read “HOMOEXUALITY DESTROYS FAMILY, CHANGE MY MIND.” They challenged onlookers to come to the table and debate their views.
Daily Cardinal
David Kahl pleads guilty to 2008 murder of UW-Madison student
David Kahl pled guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in late October for the murder of former University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmerman. Zimmerman, a UW-Madison junior studying microbiology and immunology, was murdered in her apartment on Doty Street in 2008. Kahl was a longtime suspect in the case, and in...
Daily Cardinal
Student organizations pull out all the stops to turn out UW-Madison vote, some students remain unconvinced
The student vote at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has the power to dictate the scope of politics on local, state and national levels. Student groups across campus are determined to promote student voter registration and turnout, but despite their efforts, some students remain unenthused and unconvinced. In 2020, 72.8% of...
Daily Cardinal
The Madison Public Market faces yet another financial setback
The Madison Public Market plan has been delayed for years. The plan was initially delayed during the pandemic, but a current funding gap of $5.25 million is hampering the Public Market's progress. The total cost estimate for the project is approximately $20 million, and without a grant, the project cannot...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin wrestling signals support of Kyle Burwick’s transfer to Nebraska but Burwick, Nebraska claim otherwise
Last June, Badger wrestler and redshirt sophomore Kyle Burwick announced he would be entering the transfer portal to leave the Wisconsin program. Earlier in May, Wisconsin signed Taylor LaMont, a sixth-year senior and former All-American who was expected to start at Burwick’s weight class. However, unbeknownst to Burwick, his...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin’s consistency crisis
The Wisconsin Men’s Hockey team is off to one of the worst starts in program history with an abysmal 2-6-0 record in the opening eight games and a worse 0-4-0 record on home ice. The Badgers entered last weekend’s series against Penn State after sweeping Minnesota Duluth on the...
Daily Cardinal
Column: It’s Jim’s job to lose
Is sports betting legal in Wisconsin yet? I’m looking to place an out of state tuition-sized bet that Jim Leonhard will be hired as the Badgers’ permanent coach. I don’t care that he’s never been a head coach or that he has no track record. I don’t care that he’s only coached three games. I don’t care that those three games were against teams that are bad, disappointing and okay.
Daily Cardinal
Terps, Badgers getting healthy for post-bye matchup
The Wisconsin Badgers (4-4, 2-3) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (6-2, 3-2) on Saturday at 11 a.m at Camp Randall Stadium. In their penultimate home game of the season, the Badgers will look to rise above .500 for the first time since Week 3. Maryland, also coming out of a bye week after two closely contested conference wins, is now tied for third in the Big Ten East thanks to Penn State’s defeat last Saturday. More importantly, the Terps get quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa back from injury.
