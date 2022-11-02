The Wisconsin Badgers (4-4, 2-3) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (6-2, 3-2) on Saturday at 11 a.m at Camp Randall Stadium. In their penultimate home game of the season, the Badgers will look to rise above .500 for the first time since Week 3. Maryland, also coming out of a bye week after two closely contested conference wins, is now tied for third in the Big Ten East thanks to Penn State’s defeat last Saturday. More importantly, the Terps get quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa back from injury.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO