Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Sharon Levy Leads Free Marsh Tour on November 12th

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 12. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka

The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
EUREKA, CA
kiem-tv.com

Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted

MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Consents to Police Search of His Home to Try to Find His Missing Firearms

Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson consented today to having his home searched for firearms that he can’t find. At a hearing before visiting Judge Dale Reinholtsen, Arcata’s attorney Tom O’Connell told the judge Watson was ordered to turn in two firearms on Oct. 7. He didn’t comply until Oct. 21, “and then he turned in three.”
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 265: Cannabis turmoil, drag show clash, accused molesters, displaced residents, viral-video charges dropped, Arcata official Brett Watson arrested again, Arcata earth flag considerations, PG&E’s SoHum problem, healthcare education hub, Sara Bareilles’ Twitter exit, more

The elimination of ‘Measure S’ county cannabis taxes for two years, an all-ages pride event in Eureka with a drag show prompted anti-LGBTQ discrimination, the reluctant addition of a 2024 ballot initiative that would nix any new cannabis farms and nix farms over 10,000 square feet, a now-former Eureka High basketball coach was accused of raping a teenage girl, a former basketball player for Cal Poly Humboldt’s women’s team accused the coach’s husband of sexually assaulting her last season, around 30 residents at an RV park in Manila were given days to find new homes, Arcata City Council reelection hopeful Brett Watson was arrested again, Arcata voters will decide on flying an earth flag above the USA flag on November 8, charges were official dropped in a case stemming from a nationally viral incident following Arcata’s 2017 Oyster Fest, PG&E continues to face criticism over local transmission limits especially in SoHum, the announcement of a new healthcare-education hub for CR and Cal Poly Humboldt, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles left Twitter and posted about her hometown Eureka show on other social networks, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
extension.org

Drain infestation #815755

Hi there, I’m having an infestation of the small bugs in the attached photo. They appear to come up through the bathtub drain and stay in the wet areas of the tub, crawling not flying. The drain fly description didn’t seem to match. I can send better photos when I’m back from a trip if needed. Thank you! Jocelyn.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road

EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Experts speak on recent surge in school violence threats in Humboldt and across the US

EUREKA, Calif. — Threat after threat of violence at North Coast schools has revealed a disturbing pattern that seems to be mirrored across the country. At least three recent threats of school violence were reported at Arcata and Fortuna high schools since the 2022 school year began in the fall. Local police were able to identify each of the minors responsible for the three threatening messages but ultimately determined no real danger was present at any of the campuses.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator

Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Rollover Accident at 6th & I Streets in Eureka; Medical Personnel On Scene

Medical personnel are responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka at 6th and I Street. Just before 3 p.m. on November 3, scanner traffic stated that a collision had occurred between a black Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander. One of the vehicles was reporter to have rolled over but further investigation revealed that the vehicle was now back on its wheels.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Skeletal Remains Found Saturday Confirmed to be Missing Fortuna Man

The skeletal remains found in a wooded area northeast of Rohner Park in Fortuna were confirmed to belong to 48-year-old Lewis William Leckliter of Fortuna. Lewis was last seen in Fortuna on August 3, 2022. A juvenile female hiker discovered skeletal remains on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Emergency personnel were...
FORTUNA, CA

