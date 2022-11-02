Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
The New Eureka Visitor Center, Which Opens Saturday, Features a Penny Smasher and Will Someday Boast a Mini Sky Walk
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Some California YouTubers Came to Eureka and Made Some Complimentary Content About the Redwood Sky Walk
Because you are a trustworthy Humboldt ambassador, these days you repeatedly find yourself directing your out-of-town friends to the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Redwood Sky Walk, right? Right?!? They spent a bunch of money on that thing! Do your part!. Well, if you find your enthusiasm waning for whatever reason,...
kymkemp.com
Sharon Levy Leads Free Marsh Tour on November 12th
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 12. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Subaru Crosstrek Taken from the Blocksburg Area Along With a Wedding Ring
This vehicle, a 2021 blue Subaru Crosstrek (without the bikes on top), was stolen on Halloween night/1:30 a.m. on November 1 from the Blocksburg area. The license plate number is 8ZDJ699. If you have any information, please contact the California Highway Patrol at (707) 822-5981.
kymkemp.com
New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
kymkemp.com
Sara Bareilles Shares Some Heartwarming Moments From Her Trip to Humboldt County
Sara Bareilles, Humboldt’s homegrown shining musical star posted on Facebook about some heartwarming activities she was involved in when she came home to sing in a free concert a little over two weeks ago. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. I...
kiem-tv.com
Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted
MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Consents to Police Search of His Home to Try to Find His Missing Firearms
Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson consented today to having his home searched for firearms that he can’t find. At a hearing before visiting Judge Dale Reinholtsen, Arcata’s attorney Tom O’Connell told the judge Watson was ordered to turn in two firearms on Oct. 7. He didn’t comply until Oct. 21, “and then he turned in three.”
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 265: Cannabis turmoil, drag show clash, accused molesters, displaced residents, viral-video charges dropped, Arcata official Brett Watson arrested again, Arcata earth flag considerations, PG&E’s SoHum problem, healthcare education hub, Sara Bareilles’ Twitter exit, more
The elimination of ‘Measure S’ county cannabis taxes for two years, an all-ages pride event in Eureka with a drag show prompted anti-LGBTQ discrimination, the reluctant addition of a 2024 ballot initiative that would nix any new cannabis farms and nix farms over 10,000 square feet, a now-former Eureka High basketball coach was accused of raping a teenage girl, a former basketball player for Cal Poly Humboldt’s women’s team accused the coach’s husband of sexually assaulting her last season, around 30 residents at an RV park in Manila were given days to find new homes, Arcata City Council reelection hopeful Brett Watson was arrested again, Arcata voters will decide on flying an earth flag above the USA flag on November 8, charges were official dropped in a case stemming from a nationally viral incident following Arcata’s 2017 Oyster Fest, PG&E continues to face criticism over local transmission limits especially in SoHum, the announcement of a new healthcare-education hub for CR and Cal Poly Humboldt, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles left Twitter and posted about her hometown Eureka show on other social networks, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
Vote for a Non-Profit Recipient of the Northcoast Co-op Seeds for Change Round-Up Program
Voting is underway to choose the top nine out of 39 local nonprofit organizations who applied to be part of the Co-op’s Seeds for Change Round-up Program. There are voting stations in the Arcata and Eureka Co-ops, as well as the option to vote online at northcoast.coop/vote. Started in...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Photos May be Upsetting to Some Readers] Major Injury Traffic Accident with Extrication on Broadway
A major injury collision has occurred on Broadway near Applebee’s Restuarant in Eureka around 1 p.m. on November 3rd. Scanner traffic indicates extrication is needed for the major injury accident with one patient critical. Emergency personnel on scene are requesting the number 1 and 2 lanes of northbound traffic...
lostcoastoutpost.com
EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: LGBTQ Community and Allies Defend Recent Redwood Pride Event, Council Approves Homeless Action Plan, and More
The Eureka City Council and Mayor Susan Seaman donned colors of the rainbow during Tuesday’s council meeting to stand in solidarity with Humboldt’s LGBTQ+ community, in response to a recent onslaught of hateful and transphobic public outbursts and social media posts from a small group of local individuals.
extension.org
Drain infestation #815755
Hi there, I’m having an infestation of the small bugs in the attached photo. They appear to come up through the bathtub drain and stay in the wet areas of the tub, crawling not flying. The drain fly description didn’t seem to match. I can send better photos when I’m back from a trip if needed. Thank you! Jocelyn.
kymkemp.com
About 30 Residents Facing an Unexpected Eviction in Manila Given a Brief Reprieve
The bank that has foreclosed on a property housing about 30 tenants in an unpermitted mobile home park between Arcata and Eureka has given the residents at least five additional days and possibly more to find places to move their homes. But at 6 a.m. yesterday morning, the clutch of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Burgling Washing Machine From Arcata Bottoms Home
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road, in the county’s jurisdiction of Arcata, for the report of a burglary. According to the...
krcrtv.com
Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road
EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
krcrtv.com
Experts speak on recent surge in school violence threats in Humboldt and across the US
EUREKA, Calif. — Threat after threat of violence at North Coast schools has revealed a disturbing pattern that seems to be mirrored across the country. At least three recent threats of school violence were reported at Arcata and Fortuna high schools since the 2022 school year began in the fall. Local police were able to identify each of the minors responsible for the three threatening messages but ultimately determined no real danger was present at any of the campuses.
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
kymkemp.com
Rollover Accident at 6th & I Streets in Eureka; Medical Personnel On Scene
Medical personnel are responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka at 6th and I Street. Just before 3 p.m. on November 3, scanner traffic stated that a collision had occurred between a black Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander. One of the vehicles was reporter to have rolled over but further investigation revealed that the vehicle was now back on its wheels.
kymkemp.com
Skeletal Remains Found Saturday Confirmed to be Missing Fortuna Man
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area northeast of Rohner Park in Fortuna were confirmed to belong to 48-year-old Lewis William Leckliter of Fortuna. Lewis was last seen in Fortuna on August 3, 2022. A juvenile female hiker discovered skeletal remains on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Emergency personnel were...
