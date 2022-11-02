Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
comicon.com
‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 9 Review
It seemed as if Andor was on a narrative path of having two episodes of buildup and then one episode of action. The entire story structure was built in arcs, and while that still seems to be the case, things are a bit different for this third go around. Rather than have the third episode filled with action, it was much more filled with tension and suspense. That’s not to say that the next episode will start a new arc or reset the buildup. It just means that this arc had an extra episode of intense buildup before the action that will inevitably come in next week’s installment.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ most underrated Jedi finally get their due as ‘Stranger Things’ star talks spilling season 5 secrets
It’s Halloween, so we know you’re in a horror mood, but that’s no excuse to overlook the sci-fi genre as you don your overly revealing costume and/or gorge yourself on candy. This Monday, we’ve received a range of updates on such franchises as Doctor Who, Star Wars, and Stranger Things, all of which have some game-changing new developments on the horizon that both the stars and the fans have been chewing over. Let’s take a look at the latest sizzling intel from the sci-fi sphere.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: Cassian and Melshi relationship explained
Cassian and Melshi relationship explained. While we think Andor is the best Star Wars series because of the way it cuts ties with the wider universe of Star Wars movies and TV series, there are one or two little nods to the science fiction movie franchise hidden away. The fact that Ruescott Melshi shows up in Andor episode 8 proves this.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Trailer Sees Christian Bale Investigate a Chilly Murder Mystery
Netflix has released its first look at the upcoming Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye. Based on Louis Bayard’s book of the same name, the 1830-set movie sees Bale portray Augustus Landor, a former police detective who’s been called upon to unravel the murder of a cadet at West Point. Things take a darker turn when, after the body is moved to the morgue, it’s uncovered that his heart has been removed. More from The Hollywood ReporterTim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' TrailerPeacock's 'Girls5eva' Renewed for Season 3 -- at NetflixNetflix Shares Jump on Bullish Analyst...
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
The most exciting upcoming horror movies of 2022 and beyond
The return of some heavy hitters mean serious scares lie ahead in these new horror movies
Collider
'Andor' Season 2 Is Headed to Yavin [Exclusive]
Season 2 of Andor may be on a fast-paced collision course with the events of Rogue One, but Tony Gilroy revealed to that Yavin is also on the itinerary for the new season. During an expansive interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Gilroy shared a few details about the next season of the series that got us very excited. In addition to confirming that Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios would be joining to direct, he also shared that his brother Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon would be returning to write the upcoming season, along with Star Wars newcomer Tom Bissell who is set to join the writer's room. It was during his praise for Bissell that he revealed Yavin's presence in Season 2, saying:
A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts
Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
"Black Panther" Director Ryan Coogler Detailed His Final Conversation With Late Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 's DIrector Ryan Coogler spoke to Chadwick Boseman only weeks before his death. "How he lived and how he died was unique."
19 Disastrous Dating App Conversations And Bios That Prove Online Dating Is Basically A Form Of Torture
I've said it once and I'll say it again: The bar is on the floor.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Netflix teases huge plans for this Stranger Things Day as ‘Andor’ EP announces the date season 2 starts filming
In a development that no one could see coming, HBO has canceled Westworld a mere season before the show was supposed to reach its explosive final chapter. As sci-fi fans brace for this devastating blow to one of the most prized television shows in recent memory, Netflix is doubling down on its commitment to the Stranger Things franchise by holding a sizeable festival on Sunday.
The Sandman Renewed for Additional Episodes at Netflix
There is no end to The Dreaming at Netflix: The Sandman has been renewed for what the streamer is referring to as “more episodes and stories to be adapted from multiple graphic novels.” Netflix is specifically not referring to this as a second season. “Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on,” creator Neil Gaiman says in a statement. “It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros.,...
Collider
Joe Russo Calls ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation "Corporate Sociopathy"
It might have been a couple of months since the news broke in August that Warner Bros. Discovery, as part of its merger plans would scrap the Leslie Grace-led superhero film, Batgirl. In the days and weeks that followed the announcement, the studio faced a torrent of criticism as to why the decision was taken. Despite the dust settling on the matter, Marvel filmmaker Joe Russo has commented on the cancelation, joining a list of phenomenal industry talents like Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser who have voiced their disappointment.
CNET
HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
‘Kraven The Hunter’ Movie: The Plot, Cast, & Expected Release Date
Spider-Man‘s adversary Kraven the Hunter is getting his own movie thanks to Marvel and Sony Pictures. The upcoming superhero movie, Kraven the Hunter, is based on the Marvel Comics character who is one of Spider-Man’s most notorious villains. The film has already wrapped filming and fans are so excited to see Kraven played on the big screen by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32.
Comments / 0