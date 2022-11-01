Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises
The white-hot US labor market is showing signs of cooling, with the Labor Department reporting Friday a slower pace of hiring and higher unemployment. While the closely watched October jobs report was strong by historical standards, it suggests a series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve meant to cool the economy has, as yet, had only a limited impact on employers’ desire to hire more workers.
