Eugene, OR

Sheldon High School Football: Irish fight for different outcome this season

EUGENE, Ore. — Last year, the Sheldon football team fell short of their state championship dreams. "It sucked. It was probably the worst feeling ever, but I think that game fueled a lot for this season and especially at this time of year, the same time, we just gotta bend together and play Irish football and I think we'll be successful," said Irish Senior Quarterback Brock Thomas.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon State Men's Basketball: Beavers a work in progress

CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, the Oregon State Men are having some issues of their own to start the year. But issues were expected for a team who returned just four players; from a 3 - 28 team last year. Head Coach Wayne Tinkle may have one of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon women's basketball not worried about roster size

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team starts their season Monday when Northwestern makes the trip to Eugene. With Sedona Prince out after season-ending elbow surgery, the Ducks have ten players on the roster. That doesn't bother head coach Kelly Graves, who points out that his 2019 Final...
EUGENE, OR
Festival of Bands makes its return to Autzen after two years

EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
EUGENE, OR
OSU to hold workshop that teaches steps in reforestation after a fire

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Forestry & Natural Resources team of Oregon State University Extension Service is holding a new workshop that teaches key steps in reforesting land after experiencing a fire. The workshop will focus on topics such as the reforestation process, vegetation management, overhead obstacles, and developing...
CORVALLIS, OR
Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
ROSEBURG, OR
Newly renovated Sheldon Pool reopens after closure of more than a year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
EUGENE, OR
ODOT announces pedestrian safety construction in three areas; drivers may see delays

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is alerting drivers of possible delays as they make pedestrian safety and other improvements in three areas. On Thursday, November 3, ODOT started work on OR 99 that will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction. ODOT will add striping for the lanes of travel in each direction. Striping is weather-dependent, so work may be delayed in the event of rain.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Springfield Police hoping to evolve their drone team

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Tracking voter turnout in Lane County

Update 2: We're following up on voter turnout across our region, as sealed ballots are continuing to get mailed, dropped off, and submitted ahead of Election Day next Tuesday, November 8th. In Lane County more ballots are coming in as we near the end of the work week. Nearly 29...
LANE COUNTY, OR
November 2 community meeting on Springfield Public Safety Levy

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Wednesday to learn more about the proposed Springfield Public Safety Levy. The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. November 2 in the library at Guy Lee Elementary, 755 Harlow Rd, Springfield. Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

