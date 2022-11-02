Read full article on original website
WVNews
Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
WVNews
Biden's alliance with the left has worked, but will it last?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wasn't progressives’ first choice for the White House in 2020. And he wasn’t their second or third, either. But defying expectations, liberal Democrats have emerged as the president's most loyal allies in Congress during his first two years in office, helping to pass a massive COVID-19 relief package, a historic investment in American infrastructure and billions of dollars to combat climate change.
WVNews
EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests?. While some experts say each North Korean...
