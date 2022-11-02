ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Friends and Fans of Aaron Carter Share Tributes for the Late Singer

"I Want Candy" singer Aaron Carter was reportedly found dead in his home earlier today, Nov. 5. He was 34. While details surrounding his death have not yet been made available, friends and former colleagues of the late singer have already taken to Twitter to share memories of their time together, post old photos, and wish peace to Carter, who was open about his struggles with addiction over the years.
