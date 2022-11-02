Read full article on original website
Houston 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series
HOUSTON — (AP) — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after injuring his right knee in Game 5. Houston replaced him on its active roster Saturday with rookie catcher Korey Lee. “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes,"...
6abc
Inside the at-bat that won Justin Verlander his first World Series game
PHILADELPHIA -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander knew the stakes. He had stepped up to the mound on Thursday for Game 5 of the World Series with plenty to prove. Winless in seven career games in the Fall Classic, he had just blown a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of this series, a game in which many believed manager Dusty Baker left him in too long. He had a 6.07 ERA in World Series games, almost three runs higher than his career average. On top of all that sat the very real possibility that this would be his last start in an Astros jersey.
6abc
'He has the pulse of it': How Rob Thomson has kept his cool during World Series run
PHILADELPHIA -- The baseball gods wasted no time in giving Philadelphia Phillies boss Rob Thomson his first big managerial moment in the Fall Classic. Five months after taking over from the fired Joe Girardi, Thomson had already navigated the Phillies' underwhelming end to the regular season and three challenging rounds of the postseason, including a three-game wild-card series that no manager had ever faced. Now, in Game 1 against the heavily favored Houston Astros, Thomson had a quick decision to make.
6abc
Javier, bullpen combine on no-hitter as Astros tie Series
PHILADELPHIA -- Cristian Javier's parents, Trinidad Mieses and Cecilio Javier, flew from the Dominican Republic to Philadelphia and sat in his hotel room late Tuesday night, in the buildup to the biggest outing of his life. The Houston Astros were coming off a difficult loss and needed Javier to rescue them from an overwhelming World Series deficit, but Trinidad and Cecilio attempted to strike an optimistic, supportive tone.
6abc
From the World Series to 'Thursday Night Football,' it's Philadelphia vs. Houston
Things that are currently fun about being a Philly sports fan: ThePhiladelphia Philliesare two wins away from aWorld Seriestitle and thePhiladelphia Eaglesboast a 7-0 record heading into Thursday's matchup with theHouston Texans. Likely less fun? Your quarterback is rooting for the opposing city's baseball team. Yes, in case you missed...
6abc
Familiar foes Syndergaard, Verlander to square off in Game 5
PHILADELPHIA -- The season will come full circle for Philadelphia Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard and Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander when they face off in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday just as they did in their first starts of the regular season back in April. Both were...
6abc
How Cristian Javier's fastball became the best pitch this postseason
PHILADELPHIA -- Late last week, before Cristian Javier etched his name into baseball history, his Houston Astros teammates attempted to describe his fastball. By velocity alone, it is a milquetoast effort, flung from his right arm at 94 mph. And yet one teammate called the pitch "obscene" and another said "it looks 100" and a third deemed it "invisible." On Wednesday night, after Javier started Game 4 of the World Series, one more teammate chimed in with the most apt descriptor of all.
6abc
Carlos Correa who? How Jeremy Pena replaced an Astros icon, without the team losing a step
THIS WINTER, THE Houston Astros were at a fork in the road. Their longtime shortstop, Carlos Correa, was one of the faces of the franchise, a player who stood up for the clubhouse amid the criticism the team faced from its trash-can-banging, sign-stealing scandal. He was one of the first players the Astros chose during their years of tanking under Jeff Luhnow's front office, a No. 1 overall pick with high expectations who had lived up to his promise in the major leagues.
6abc
Big 76ers questions: With James Harden out, here's where the next month could take Philly
What's already been a topsy-turvy season for the Philadelphia 76ers shifted once again Thursday, when the team announced All-Star guard James Harden had suffered a right foot tendon strain. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Harden is expected to miss a month. Philadelphia, which is 4-5 entering Friday night's game...
6abc
Philadelphia Eagles fight off Houston Texans, move to 8-0
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans put up one of the tougher fights the Philadelphia Eagles have seen this season, but Philly managed to prevail, 29-17, and preserve its undefeated start to the season. The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, while the Texans moved to 1-6-1 on the season during "Thursday Night Football" at NRG Stadium.
6abc
Eagles at Texans on Thursday night: NFL betting odds, picks, tips
Week 9 of the NFL season gets started Thursday night with a matchup between the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles (-14, 45) and a struggling 1-5-1 Houston Texans squad. The game certainly seems like a mismatch on the field, but it's an entirely different story when it comes to potentially wagering on the game. So what can we like rom a betting standpoint for Thursday night's game at NRG Stadium in Houston?
