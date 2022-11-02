Read full article on original website
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
5 takeaways from Portland Trail Blazers stunning Phoenix Suns once again this season
The Portland Trail Blazers had the all answers Friday night with the final one hushing a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center. Jerami Grant’s jumper at the buzzer over Deandre Ayton after catching the inbounds pass from Justise Winslow that Bismack Biyombo defended with a second remaining lifted Portland to an 108-106 win over Phoenix Suns. ...
'Cool to hear': Devin Booker's reaction to Barack Obama's comments about Suns, possible ownership
Devin Booker saw it, too. Barack Obama came to Phoenix to show his support for Democratic candidates at a rally on Wednesday, but addressed a topic of great interest to Suns fans — and their franchise player. ...
Phoenix Suns host 2-game series vs. upstart, underrated Blazers
PHOENIX –Phoenix Suns fans will remember the 2013-14 iteration of the team, one that was picked to finish near or at the bottom of the Western Conference before winning 48 games and barely missing the playoffs. That was a handful of undervalued players who just wound up on Phoenix...
Suns’ Deandre Ayton to play, Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons out Friday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will return to the court Friday while Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and Afernee Simons are out for the clash between two of the NBA’s best teams. Backup guards Cam Payne (left foot soreness) and Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) will also be...
Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong praises early experience at Mullett Arena
The Arizona Coyotes got a four-game taste of playing in their new home at Mullett Arena in Tempe, and early returns on the experience have been positive. General manager Bill Armstrong praised the fan experience in the 5,000-seat arena, joking that the only downside is just how close he is to everyone.
This Thunder-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns
They say rules were made to be broken. Does the same hold true for plans? NBA teams typically have a plan too. Not exactly. It would be more accurate to say that plans should have contingencies. It’s good to make them, but if you refuse to deviate from them, they can be more of a hindrance than an asset.
Arizona Coyotes mauled 7-2 at home by Dallas Stars
TEMPE, Ariz (AP) — Jason Robertson had two goals and scored for the fourth straight game as the Dallas Stars used a four-goal first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 7-2 on Thursday night. Denis Gurianov, Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea joined Robertson with goals in the first period,...
