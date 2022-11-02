ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Forward, Fall Back: Time change this Sunday

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m this Sunday, Nov. 6.

That's when we "fall back" one hour.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months and changing them back again in the fall," according to the Farmers Almanac.

"The general idea is that this allows us all to make better use of natural daylight: moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings, "the Farmers Almanac website states.

Daylight Saving Time always begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

To remember which way to set their clocks, folks often use the expression, “spring forward, fall back," according to the Farmers Almanac.

