Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge has Astros-Phillies World Series buzzing at Citizens Bank Park
Aaron Judge isn’t playing in the World Series. But the New York Yankees outfielder has everyone at the Fall Classic talking as he gets ready for free agency. Although the Yankees are expected to make a strong push to re-sign the slugger, several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, are expected to make a run at Judge.
‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
Dodgers Offseason: One Free Agent that Makes Sense for LA That No One is Talking About
The Dodgers are entering an offseason of change. Long-time Dodger Justin Turner has a club option that may not be picked up. Face of the franchise Clayton Kershaw is mulling retirement, yet again. Former MVP and fan favorite Cody Bellinger could get non-tendered and become a free agent. All in all, there’s a chance the Dodgers look very different come Opening Day next season, which is weird to think after they won 111 games in the regular season — but that’s what an early disappointing exit can do to an organization.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes will be missing key bidder, MLB insider says
If Aaron Judge wants to stay in the Big Apple, it’s the Bronx or bust for the New York Yankees slugger. That’s because the New York Mets, despite the deep pockets of owner Steve Cohen, aren’t expected to make a run at the likely American League MVP.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage
The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to address this offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East. One of the top free agents on the market could solve of few of Boston's problems, and he's already being linked to the Red Sox. In a roundtable from...
The reason Astros can’t celebrate too much after no-hitter vs. Bryce Harper, Phillies
The Houston Astros made history Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies by tossing just the second no-hitter in World Series history. It was the first ever combined no-hitter as Cristian Javier tossed six innings and the Astros bullpen did the rest. Don Larsen previously threw a perfect game for the New York Yankees against the […] The post The reason Astros can’t celebrate too much after no-hitter vs. Bryce Harper, Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Astros will try to break Yankees’ World Series record in Game 5 vs. Phillies
History is on the line Thursday when the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. In Game 4 on Wednesday, four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and even the series, 2-2. It was the first World Series no-no since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.
Pedro Grifol’s strong Jose Abreu take ahead of free agency
The Chicago White Sox have officially hired Pedro Grifol to be their next manager after concluding their strange managerial search. Grifol had his introductory press conference on Thursday afternoon, and despite not even being officially hired for a full day yet, he’s already focused on Jose Abreu’s impending free agency.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman reveals Luis Severino plan for offseason
The New York Yankees have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason. The elephant in the room is regarding the future of slugger Aaron Judge. It is likely going to cost a fortune to bring him back. But he isn’t the only important player the Yankees have to figure out.
Jacob deGrom, Mets’ culture gets truth bomb tossed at it from Chris Bassitt
Chris Bassitt recently got brutally honest on the New York Mets and their culture. The pitcher was acquired by New York from the Oakland Athletics’ ahead of the 2022 campaign. And he played a pivotal role in the rotation amid injuries to Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. However, Bassitt told Chris Rose the truth about […] The post Jacob deGrom, Mets’ culture gets truth bomb tossed at it from Chris Bassitt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Xander Bogaerts could fetch this multi-year deal in free agency
If the Red Sox want to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston, they'll have to pay up -- and now we have a better idea of his price tag. The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote a column Thursday ranking the top 30 pending free agents in Major League Baseball with an "outside expert's pay prediction" for each player. Bogaerts ranked sixth on Heyman's list, with a projected contract of eight years and $225 million.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure
The San Francisco 49ers were quite active in making moves ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, including with their call to ship off Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Wilson was the 49ers’ go-to running back for much of the first half […] The post Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB insider reveals projected contract terms for top Yankees, Mets free agents: Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, more
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove. With the Houston Astros one way away from their second World Series title in franchise history, baseball’s offseason is on deck. And what an offseason it will be, with likely American League MVP Aaron Judge and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom headlining the list of free agents.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Links Halos to Top Catcher on the Market
This would be quite the splash for GM Perry Minasian.
Astros counting on Trey Mancini after Yuli Gurriel move before World Series Game 6
The Houston Astros are just one win away from a World Series title ahead of Game 6 on Saturday night at home, but they’ll need to do it without Yuli Gurriel. The first basemen was taken off the roster after suffering a knee injury late in Game 5, with Trey Mancini coming into to replace him.
ClutchPoints
