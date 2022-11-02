Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant
EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
krcrtv.com
Experts speak on recent surge in school violence threats in Humboldt and across the US
EUREKA, Calif. — Threat after threat of violence at North Coast schools has revealed a disturbing pattern that seems to be mirrored across the country. At least three recent threats of school violence were reported at Arcata and Fortuna high schools since the 2022 school year began in the fall. Local police were able to identify each of the minors responsible for the three threatening messages but ultimately determined no real danger was present at any of the campuses.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County Elections Office urges residents to vote early before Election Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Elections is reminding all Humboldt County residents that there is still time to vote early to avoid the Election Day lines. Voters still have time to vote early by mail or drop-off before Tuesday, November 8. Those with mail-in ballots can mail in their vote on or before Election Day to have their vote counted.
krcrtv.com
City of Arcata holds ribbon cutting ceremony for the Arcata Ridge Trail
ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is inviting residents to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail. The event is set to take place on Saturday at noon at the south end of the new trail segment within the Sunny Brae Forest. The...
krcrtv.com
Assm. Jim Wood responds to PG&E capacity issues in Southern Humboldt
EUREKA, Calif. — After a lengthy meeting the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors had with PG&E on capacity issues in Southern Humboldt, Assemblymember Jim Wood responded saying he was disappointed with what the electric company had to say. The following is a press release from Jim Wood. SACRAMENTO–Assemblymember Jim...
krcrtv.com
CR names art gallery after Emeritus Professor Floyd Bettiga
EUREKA, Calif. — College of the Redwoods is naming an art gallery after Emeritus Professor Floyd Bettiga, who was one of the college's original art teachers. The art gallery is in CR's new Creative Arts Complex. The decision to name the gallery in honor of Bettiga was announced Nov. 1 at the CR Board of Trustees meeting.
krcrtv.com
Two arrested in Manila for attempting to steal washing machine
MANILA, Calif. — Two men were arrested on Thursday for burglary after they were seen leaving a residence in Arcata with a stolen washing machine. At around 8:39 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road in Arcata for the report of a burglary. Officials said the reporting party told police a suspect vehicle had been observed leaving the unoccupied residence and was last seen fleeing westbound toward Manila.
krcrtv.com
UIHS to offer in-person and telehealth mental health services
EUREKA, Calif. — United Indian Health Services will begin offering psychiatric services to both in-person and telehealth clients after Advance Practice Registered Nurse Grace McAtasney received her certification as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. According to the health organization, services will be available at the downtown Eureka clinic...
krcrtv.com
City of Eureka to hold grand opening for new Eureka Main Street location
EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka will hold a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 5 for the new old town location of Eureka's Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and the Visitor Center. According to city officials the new space, located at 108 F St., will reportedly offer...
krcrtv.com
Suspect caught with rainbow-fentanyl, other narcotics during stop in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A 43-year-old man from Weaverville was arrested by Redding police's Bike Team during their patrol in south Redding. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said officers with their Bike Team were patrolling the Westwood Village area on Friday, Nov. 4. They stopped a vehicle and contacted the driver, identified as Fredrick Jacob Guidotti.
krcrtv.com
Northern California Community Blood Bank using new tech to address donation shortages
EUREKA, Calif. — A local blood bank is looking to knock down barriers some potential blood donors have faced before. The Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB) in Eureka recently acquired new technology that will allow donors to skip an unpopular step in the blood donation process: the finger prick.
krcrtv.com
Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road
EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
Comments / 0