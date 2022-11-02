Read full article on original website
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs and qualify for semi-finals
New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in Adelaide - and then qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after Australia failed to defeat Afghanistan by 185 runs. Australia needed a victory of that margin to move ahead of New Zealand on net run-rate at the top of Group 1 but the hosts could only make 168-8 against Afghanistan in Friday's later game before running our four-run winners.
England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in T20 World Cup Super 12s – as it happened
It wasn’t as comfortable as it could have been, but England have booked their place in the semi-finals and Australia are out
New Zealand vs. Fiji live score, updates, highlights & lineups from 2021 Rugby League World Cup
New Zealand will look to deliver a sharper performance than their group stage turns when they meet Fiji in the third quarter-final of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, at the MKM Stadium in Hull on Saturday. The Kiwis are unbeaten so far in this tournament, but have not always...
T20 World Cup: Mark Wood and Tymal Mills give insight into England's win over New Zealand
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. England's 20-run win over New Zealand on Tuesday reignited their T20 World Cup hopes. They now go into the final round of...
Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect
Australian police offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward on Thursday for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland.Queensland state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online about where Rajwinder Singh, 38, can be found, Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said.Singh was a nurse working at Innisfail, south of Cairns, when the body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was found on Wangetti Beach on...
Nasser Hussain: England have advantage at T20 World Cup but pitch could pose a challenge against Sri Lanka
Nasser Hussain says England hold an advantage in the race to qualify from Group 1 at the T20 World Cup, but says the pitch they play Sri Lanka on on Saturday could prove the challenge. In a very tight Group 1, a victory of any description will be enough for...
IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group 2, Match 42
Date & Time: November 6th at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. India will face Zimbabwe in the final league game of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Considering their good run of form, India are the favorites to top the Group 2 standings. The rain came in as a boon for them as they beat Bangladesh by 5 runs (D/L method) in their previous fixture. Lokesh Rahul has returned to the form with an entertaining half-century and his exceptional throw to dismiss Liton Das was the turning point of the match. Virat Kohli’s dream run in the ICC tournament continues as the former skipper averages 220 in this T20 World Cup. Everything is going well at the moment since every member is making useful contributions. They must win this match to make it to the semifinals.
France vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Antoine Dupont shines in Autumn Nations Cup
World Cup hosts and favourites France look to continue their upward trajectory ahead of the global showpiece when they face Australia in their first autumn international at the Stade de France this evening.Les Bleus claimed a first Six Nations grand slam for a decade by sweeping aside all-comers earlier this year before a low-key summer tour to Japan maintained the momentum that has made them favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy on home turf next year.Coach Fabien Galthie has created a smooth blue machine, piloted by the best player in the world - the irrepressible Antoine Dupont - and...
‘Lier’ Shahid Afridi drops bombshell in Virat Kohli ‘cheating’ row
Controversial former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi has sensationally accused cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), of conspiring to arrange India’s entry into the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Shahid Afridi’s wild conspiracy charge came after India batting icon Virat Kohli was accused of “fake fielding” by the Bangladesh team after their 5-run loss to the Men in Blue in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Australia v Afghanistan T20 World Cup result: Aussies leave it up to Sri Lanka to qualify for finals
Australia held onto victory by four runs against Afghanistan but now rely on Sri Lanka to defeat England. The Aussies posted a total of 168 runs from the opening 20 overs of the match but were disappointed in the end. The last four-and-a-half overs, the home side failed to put...
‘Cheater, shameless’ Virat Kohli faces social media backlash
Premier India batter Virat Kohli is facing flak on social media after Bangladesh cricketer Nurul Hasan accused him of “cheating” in his team’s five-run loss to the Men in Blue in Adelaide on Wednesday. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter alleged that Virat Kohli was involved in an act of “fake fielding” during the Bangladesh run chase after India put a mammoth total of 184/6 on the board, thanks to the latter’s unbeaten knock of 64 off 44 deliveries.
What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
England will reach T20 World Cup semi-finals with win over Sri Lanka as Jos Buttler looks to build on best day
You can put your calculators away now as the equation for England is simple - win against Sri Lanka on Saturday and they will be in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Australia were unable to haul their net run-rate above England's on Friday with their victory over Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval coming via a narrow four-run margin.
‘Too early to tell’ if injury has ruled Dawid Malan out of England’s semi
Dawid Malan is a doubt for England’s T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday after injuring his groin while fielding against Sri Lanka
Modi Seeks Detailed Inquiry as India Bridge Toll Rises to 135
MORBI, India (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered...
Josh Addo-Carr scores five tries in Australia’s World Cup rout of Lebanon
Josh Addo-Carr scored five tries as Australia thrashed Lebanon 48-4 in the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa given by India
Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world. Plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. Travelers require a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the e-Visa for India for short stays. In 2014, the country first introduced an e-visa system, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. In the years that followed, other countries were added to the shortlist. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, which is a multiple-entry visa allowing stays of up to 180 days in the country. US travelers can obtain an e-Visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
Thousands of Migrant Workers Died in Qatar’s Extreme Heat. The World Cup Forced a Reckoning
Preparation for the World Cup has brought global attention to the deadly perils of working in extreme temperatures.
Antiquities Dealer Subhash Kapoor Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison by Indian Court
Subhash Kapoor, a former Manhattan arts dealer described by authorities as one of the world’s most prolific antiquities smugglers, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court in Kumbakonam, India, on Tuesday. Kapoor, 72, faced charges for the burglary and illegal export of idols belonging to the Varadharaja Perumal temple, a Hindu place of worship located outside the southern Indian city of Kanchipuram. These objects then made their way to his Manhattan gallery, Art of the Past. Officials in the U.S. and India have accused Kapoor of leading a vast smuggling operation which extended across the Middle East and Southeast Asia. According to the New...
