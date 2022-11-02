World class pumpkin carver raises funds for lady Cheesemakers

World renowned pumpkin carver and Netarts local Tim Pate exhibited his craft to the public in support of Tillamook High School lady athletics over the past week.

Pate carved a dozen 75-to-100-pound pumpkins last weekend at the Hydrangea Ranch on Kilchis River Road before completing a commissioned carving of a 502-pound giant pumpkin for Safeway on Wednesday

All told, the event raised hundreds of dollars to support the lady Mooks.

Pate, who has been carving pumpkins for more than twenty years and has appeared on too many broadcasts to count, is an avid fan and supporter of female athletics.

While carving the giant pumpkin in front of Safeway on Wednesday, Pate orchestrated a donation of $100 additional to a Tillamook High School Senior who plans to play softball in college next year.

Local Safeway employees chose to honor their regional manager by electing to have Pate carve her likeness into the giant pumpkin, still on display in front of the store before setting off on a nationwide tour.

“Tell her she’s going to look like a pumpkin,” Pate said as he started the carving. Several hours later that was borne out, but the likeness was still impressive in bas-relief on the gargantuan gourd.

Pate hopes that the fundraiser will become an annual tradition in Tillamook, supporting the lady Cheesemakers for years to come.

