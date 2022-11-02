ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

City Manager Discusses Safety Issues in Cannon Beach

By Deb Atiyeh, Reporter
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 3 days ago

At the October 17th ‘Coffee with Councilors,’ and in a follow-up interview, Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Denis answered questions about the new city hall/police station project, why the prepared food tax was necessary, and why he feels strongly that the project must move forward.

The city hall, police station and other critical infrastructure must be brought up to current seismic safety standards in the event of a earthquake or other natural disaster. The current building will not survive even a moderate seismic event.

The new building will be equipped with satellite phone and satellite Internet capabilities, new radios, and updated technology that will be critical in the event of a natural disaster. The building will be constructed to a ‘Category 4’ risk level. It is important that this critical infrastructure remain intact and function after a disaster, as it will be the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for this area.

St. Denis said that after an event, emergency managers will be monitoring and mapping locations of injuries, damaged buildings and infrastructure so that incident commanders can make the best possible decisions. Communications must be maintained with the county, state, and federal governments to request assistance, and be kept informed of the status of those requests. The city will also need to be in communication with contractors and suppliers to provide assistance where possible.

St. Denis said the city will not be able to help anyone if the current city hall/police station collapses, and we lose our communication equipment, records and access to emergency power. St. Denis added that most of the city staff cannot afford to live in the city of CB, and travel here will be extremely difficult, so they may be operating with a skeleton crew and will need to be as efficient as possible.

National and regional rescue personnel will be focused on high density areas like Portland. The large fuel tanks along the banks of the Willamette River in northwest Portland will rupture in a major seismic event, and helicopters flying supplies from the emergency stockpile in Redmond in central Oregon will not be able to reach the Oregon coast without refueling. Bridges on highways 101 and 26 were constructed before current seismic standards, and have not been seismically retro-fitted. The bridges will most likely fail and be impassable. Residents need to realize that outside help may not arrive for 2-4 weeks depending on the severity of the disaster, and we need to be prepared for that.

St. Denis said that in the past 10,000 years, there have been 18 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquakes with their accompanying tsunamis, and that 15 of those were of medium intensity or less. It is impossible to predict natural disasters, and the best we can do is to rely on records of past events.

The other major concern is the million-gallon water tank above mid-town, along with the pipes coming from the tank, that are not seismically safe and could fail in a mild to moderate earthquake, compromising the city’s water supply. In addition, the pipes coming from the springs that supply the city’s water are made of asbestos lined concrete and are more than 50 years old. All of these older pipes need to be replaced with HDPE (high density polyethylene) pipes that would withstand a major seismic event.

St. Denis added that we must get water to at least one location in the city where people can collect it within 3 days, or they will not survive. He said that “we will strive to have water available at several distribution points throughout the city, but the current budget allows for only one distribution point. The staff is stockpiling water in trailers for distribution, assuming that local roads are passable.”

It is imperative that we upgrade all of our systems so that we are safe in the event of a disaster. “That is why I have been pushing so hard and why we need the revenue from the prepared food tax to do it.”

The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
