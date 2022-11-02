ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Cheesemaker volleyball advances to the ‘Dance’

By Mike Weber, For The Headlight
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

The Tillamook High Cheesemakers are going to the Big Dance - commonly known as the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Volleyball State Championship Tournament.

The No. 4 ranked Cheesemakers (12-0 Cowapa League, 16-4 overall), guided by Coach LaVonne Rawe, qualified for the Class 4A Elite Eight quarterfinals following a 25-21, 26-24, 25-11 win over the No. 14 ranked Hidden Valley High Mustangs (4-4 Skyline Conference, 11-10 overall) in a first round state playoff game Oct. 29 at Tillamook High School.

“I’m incredibly proud of my team and seeing the support from the school administration, our football team and all the parents who showed up, it was really a great day,” said Rawe. “We had a lot of fun. It’s not just one person, but it’s literally the entire team that helps keep us going. If one person is struggling, then everybody else just picks it right up and it’s definitely a team effort.”

The Cheesemakers reached the state tournament for the first time since 2018, when they earned the sixth place trophy. Tillamook will play the No. 5 ranked Baker High Bulldogs (6-0 Greater Oregon League, 17-5 overall) in an 8 a.m. quarterfinal match Nov. 4 at Springfield High School. If the Mooks win, they’ll play in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinals. If they lose, they’ll play in an 8 a.m. consolation round match Saturday.

“We’ll go to Springfield on Thursday and do some more team bonding there,” said Rawe.

The Mooks came out and played kind of tentative at the beginning of the match and they trailed 14-7 in set one. The Mooks came back and responded with an imressive come-from-behind effort, outscoring the Mustangs 18-7, to get the victory.

“It was kind of one of those things where we were waiting to see what the other team was bringing,” said Rawe. “We had to switch things up and bring our game and that’s exactly what we did. It was pretty much the same in the second set and we were able to pull out a close win. In the third set I told the girls that we’re here to win and play and move on. I told them that you need to go out there and make this your game and you make the win happen. I think they wanted to see what the other team was going to do and we’ll have to change our mindset by next weekend.”

The Mooks had a total of 13 digs and 10 aces, including four served by junior middle blocker Kate Klobas. Junior Dannika Goss and Klobas were the Mooks top hitters as they hammered balls over the net to help score points for Tillamook.

The contest was the final home game of their Tillamook High School volleyball career for seniors Emily Skaar, Ashley Bravo and Keira Thompson.

“The seniors didn’t even realize that they were playing their last home game,” said Rawe. “Their job is to go out there and to play the best volleyball that they can and that’s what they did. Those three senior girls are really a good core group to focus on the game with.”

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
