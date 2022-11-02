ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, OR

Letter: Boice is wrong

It is an absolute shame that Court Boice is not up for reelection this year because his opinions and messages to Curry residents are undeniably appalling. This morning, Boice sent out an email to a countless number of people that was, among other things, shockingly pro-slavery.

In his message, he urges voters to "vote no on all measures 111, 112, 113, and especially 114." Now I am not at all surprised that Boice is against increased healthcare, gun control, and general accountability, but I am completely baffled that he would ask voters to vote no on measure 112.

This measure wants to remove slavery and involuntary servitude as a possible criminal punishment in Oregon. Did you know that that is a thing in our state? "There shall be neither slavery, nor involuntary servitude in the state, otherwise than as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted." Section 34 of the Oregon Constitution. And Court Boice specifically wants to leave that in there. It is also heavily implied in his email that this measure is "pro-criminal." How can removing slavery as an option for criminal punishment be pro-criminal?

While everyone is focused on voting on the current ballot, please do not forget that we have sitting politicians that are incompetent, unfit, and need to be replaced as soon as possible.

I, for one, believe we need to have a vote of no confidence for Court Boice. In the meantime, vote Beth Barker-Hidalgo for county commissioner.

Jason Liddell

Brookings

Curry County, OR
