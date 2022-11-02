Letter: A big problem

If you find yourself voting by mail on November 8, Election Day, you need to take extra steps to ensure that your vote is postmarked that day. The safest step is to go inside the post office to the counter and ask for an immediate post mark.

Following is a copy of the letter that I have sent to the Oregon Secretary of State Fagan, who oversees our elections:

I have been unable to get an answer to the extremely important question “will all Oregon voter ballots that are put into the mail by 8 pm on Election Day be counted?”

Our voter pamphlets say “If you mail your ballot it must be postmarked by the USPS by 8 pm on Election Day.” There is no warning to put the ballot in the mail before the last pick up in your area on Election Day.

Potentially the majority of voters will assume that mailing up to 8 pm will be accepted.

Here in Brookings, the last daily pick up, both inside and out of the post office is 11 am. I realize that the last pick up time in Oregon communities varies greatly. Will the USPS here and across the state be making special accommodations for the ballots cast on Election Day? Assuming is not acceptable.

Our local post office does not answer the phone. When I called our county and the state election offices, I got the answer “I’ll pass your question along.” I attempted to get the local paper interested and I sent an email to the Oregonian.

Clarity is needed. Communication to the voters of Oregon is needed.

Gina Soltis

Harbor