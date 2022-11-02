Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Lake Oswego’s Henry Smith recovers from brain surgery to play football
After suffering a severe sinus infection that required brain surgery last year, Henry Smith is back on the field for Lake Oswego -- and making an impact.
Portland City Council Position 3 Candidates Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez face off over the future of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Polls have shown Portland voters are frustrated and angry over growing homelessness and crime in the city, with 85% of respondents saying the City Council is ineffective. That poll was conducted by DHM research in early October. And with the race between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty...
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan.
Oregon's Three Smaller Powerball Winners
While there wasn't a big Powerball jackpot winner on Wednesday, Oregon had three smaller winners.
Hardesty amendment to remove camping ban rejected by Portland city council
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With Thursday’s big vote by Portland City Council on the camping ban and designated camping zones, Portlanders on both sides of the issue are reacting. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have preposed a ban on homeless encampments while designating camping areas and bolstering...
Why Does Portland Have a Joan of Arc Statue?
Dr. Know is on vacation this week. As he whiles away his court-mandated holiday picking up trash along sunny Highway 26, please enjoy this column from the archive. Tell me, O wise one: What does a flambéed French saint have to do with the Rose City? I ask because recently, in Laurelhurst, I came upon the improbable statue of one Joan of Arc. —Koan of Arc.
Vancouver, November 04 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Vancouver. The Columbia River High School volleyball team will have a game with Fort Vancouver High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00.
Portland voters overwhelmingly approve of plan to ban homeless street camping, poll finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the Portland area are fed up with the state of homelessness in the city and overwhelmingly approve Mayor Ted Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned public camping, according to a poll commissioned last month. The study was conducted by local independent polling firm DHM Research...
Green Dragon Brew Crew ends decade long relationship at Rogue Ales
Since 2009, the Green Dragon Brew Crew has gathered, brewed, and drank together inside the southeast Portland brewery of first, their namesake Green Dragon, and then Rogue Brewing’s Eastside Pub. Rogue purchased beloved beer bar the Green Dragon in 2008, and transitioned it into the Rogue Eastside Pub in late 2016, but the small batch homebrewer collaboration GDBC lived on.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Portland, Oregon Lottery announces
There's a big winner in Oregon after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the state on Wednesday, the Oregon Lottery announced on Thursday.
Portland’s director of violence prevention resigns amid pressure
Nike Greene, the director of Portland’s Office of Youth Violence Prevention, is resigning just three years after taking the job as the city approaches another record year of shootings and homicides. Greene, 48, submitted a two-page resignation letter Monday to Mike Myers, Portland community safety transition director, saying her...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Portland
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Powerball player in Portland bought a $1 million dollar winning ticket on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Lottery. Two $50,000 tickets, also sold on Wednesday in Portland and Troutdale. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now estimated at $1.5 billion should the winner...
Revisiting the Wilson River Trail, the spectacular Coast Range gem: Peak Northwest podcast
The rain is coming down in buckets, thank you weather gods. We thought it would be a great time to revisit a rainy day hikes episode from last year. The Wilson River Trail runs almost 24 miles through the Coast Range, offering hikers a variety of options for excellent fall excursions.
What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?
The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
Portland City Council passes measures, including ban on unsanctioned camping
The council passed all five resolutions they were set to vote on, including a ban on unsanctioned camping. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was the sole no-vote on the camping ban.
WHS football wins first 2A title in 23 years
The Washougal football team clinched its first Greater St. Helens League title in 23 years with a 58-40 victory over Hockinson on Friday, Oct. 28. “We have a banner in our weight room reminding us of the last time (a Washougal football team) won a league title,” Washougal lineman and co-captain Jose Alvarez-Cruze told The Columbian, the Post-Record’s sister publication, after the Panthers’ 28-23 win over Columbia River on Oct. 21, one week before the league championship game against Hockinson.
Filipino Pop-Up Barkada and Hawaiian Food Cart Hapa Howie’s Will Go Brick-and-Mortar in a New Brewery
Filipino pop-up Barkada and Hawaiian food truck Hapa Howie’s are going brick-and-mortar by teaming up with forthcoming tabletop roleplaying game-themed TPK Brewing at 5051 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Melvin Trinidad (of Barkada PDX) and Kiaha Kurek (of Hapa Howie’s) are part of Portland’s tight-knit Pacific Islander community, and their new...
KATU presses Wheeler on what's next for newly passed homeless resolutions
PORTLAND, Ore — Now that the Portland City Council has passed five resolutions aimed to tackle Portland's homelessness crisis, we took questions about how the plans will be implemented directly to Mayor Ted Wheeler. We caught up with him after he toured Revant Optics in Southeast Portland. The owner...
Willamette Week: Homeless fires on the rise
PORTLAND, Ore. — Records from the Portland Fire Bureau show firefighters responding to an increasing number of fires stemming from homeless camps. Last week, KATU filed an open records request with the fire bureau and found thousands of these fires occur throughout the city each year. It’s an issue...
