WWEEK

Why Does Portland Have a Joan of Arc Statue?

Dr. Know is on vacation this week. As he whiles away his court-mandated holiday picking up trash along sunny Highway 26, please enjoy this column from the archive. Tell me, O wise one: What does a flambéed French saint have to do with the Rose City? I ask because recently, in Laurelhurst, I came upon the improbable statue of one Joan of Arc. —Koan of Arc.
newschoolbeer.com

Green Dragon Brew Crew ends decade long relationship at Rogue Ales

Since 2009, the Green Dragon Brew Crew has gathered, brewed, and drank together inside the southeast Portland brewery of first, their namesake Green Dragon, and then Rogue Brewing’s Eastside Pub. Rogue purchased beloved beer bar the Green Dragon in 2008, and transitioned it into the Rogue Eastside Pub in late 2016, but the small batch homebrewer collaboration GDBC lived on.
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
kptv.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Portland

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Powerball player in Portland bought a $1 million dollar winning ticket on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Lottery. Two $50,000 tickets, also sold on Wednesday in Portland and Troutdale. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now estimated at $1.5 billion should the winner...
Pamplin Media Group

What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?

The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
camaspostrecord.com

WHS football wins first 2A title in 23 years

The Washougal football team clinched its first Greater St. Helens League title in 23 years with a 58-40 victory over Hockinson on Friday, Oct. 28. “We have a banner in our weight room reminding us of the last time (a Washougal football team) won a league title,” Washougal lineman and co-captain Jose Alvarez-Cruze told The Columbian, the Post-Record’s sister publication, after the Panthers’ 28-23 win over Columbia River on Oct. 21, one week before the league championship game against Hockinson.
KATU.com

KATU presses Wheeler on what's next for newly passed homeless resolutions

PORTLAND, Ore — Now that the Portland City Council has passed five resolutions aimed to tackle Portland's homelessness crisis, we took questions about how the plans will be implemented directly to Mayor Ted Wheeler. We caught up with him after he toured Revant Optics in Southeast Portland. The owner...
KATU.com

Willamette Week: Homeless fires on the rise

PORTLAND, Ore. — Records from the Portland Fire Bureau show firefighters responding to an increasing number of fires stemming from homeless camps. Last week, KATU filed an open records request with the fire bureau and found thousands of these fires occur throughout the city each year. It’s an issue...
