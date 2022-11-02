ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Spring Forward, Fall Back: Time change this Sunday

By Staff Report
The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jyo30_0ivQguPe00

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m this Sunday, Nov. 6.

That's when we "fall back" one hour.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months and changing them back again in the fall," according to the Farmers Almanac.

"The general idea is that this allows us all to make better use of natural daylight: moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring grants us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants us more daylight during winter mornings, "the Farmers Almanac website states.

Daylight Saving Time always begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

To remember which way to set their clocks, folks often use the expression, “spring forward, fall back," according to the Farmers Almanac.

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity USA

Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Clocks turn back this weekend, but the future of daylight saving time is far from settled

At 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, clocks in the U.S. will turn back one hour as daylight saving time ends, marking the beginning of winter's dark evenings. The change often renews the longstanding debate about the tradition. In March, the Senate weighed in, unanimously voting in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round for all states but Hawaii and most of Arizona, which would continue to observe year-round standard time. But the bill has stalled in the House.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

US daylight saving 2022: When do the clocks go back?

As temperatures grow colder, many US citizens will also see the hours of daylight lessen - due to the end of daylight saving time (DST).Daylight saving time is the practice of setting the clock forward an hour, beginning on the second Sunday in March, so the light from the sun can be used for longer.Once the seasons change and winter gets closer, the clocks are set backwards an hour - meaning most people in the US will get an extra hour of sleep.When does daylight saving time end?In the US, daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday of...
ARIZONA STATE
boardingarea.com

Standard Time 2022 Reminder: Clocks Turn Back One Hour

If you have a flight tomorrow departing from most locations within the United States and Canada, remember that clocks turn back — or “fall back” — one hour due to the end of Daylight Saving Time, meaning that you will gain an hour at 2:00 in the morning on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
cheddar.com

Status Update on Daylight Saving Time Ahead of Americans Rolling Back Clocks

This illustration photo shows a clock in the background of a smartphone showing the time after daylight saving time was implemented in Los Angeles, California, on March 15, 2022. - The US Senate advanced a bill on March 15 that would bring an end to the twice-yearly changing of clocks, in favor of a "new, permanent standard time" that would mean brighter winter evenings. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
113
Followers
511
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy