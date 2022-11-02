Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Starbucks Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat As Solid US Sales Gains Offset China Weakness
Starbucks (SBUX) posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales offset a slump in China traffic as the world's biggest coffee chain continues its transition to the leadership of new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
Moderna Stock Tumbles On Softer Covid Vaccine Sales Forecast, Weakening Q3 Profits
Moderna (MRNA) shares slumped lower Thursday after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings but lowered its near-term forecast for vaccine revenues amid supply-chain bottlenecks that will defer some sales into next year. Moderna posted diluted GAAP earnings of $2.53 per share for the three months ending in September, down...
CNBC
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
3 Strong Buy Stocks Begging to Be Bought in Q4
The Federal Reserve announced its fourth consecutive 75-bps rate hike yesterday. As the chances of the economy falling into a recession are tightening, fundamentally strong and resilient stocks Merck &...
CNBC
Restaurant Brands' earnings top estimates as sales rise at Burger King, Tim Hortons
The company said global same-store sales rose 9.1% in the quarter. Burger King reported same-store sales growth of 10.3%, driven by strong international growth. U.S. same-store sales rose 4%. On Wednesday, Yum Brands reported stronger same-store sales at its Taco Bell and KFC chains. Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil told...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive
Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure. Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production...
Recap: MISTRAS Group Q3 Earnings
MISTRAS Group MG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $3.91 million from the same...
Hershey, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.8% to $73.52 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ
Albemarle vs. Livent: Whose Lithium Business Results Were Best in Q3?
Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent (NYSE: LTHM) reported their third-quarter 2022 results this week. So, investors can now compare the two major lithium producers' results in their lithium businesses. There are a few things to keep in mind, including that long-term investors should not place too much weight on a...
Don’t Hesitate to Buy This 1 Stock After Its Earnings Beat
Household name Coca-Cola (KO) delivered improved third-quarter results, defying macroeconomic headwinds. Given its well-rounded fundamentals and ability to perform steadily regardless of economic cycles, this stock might be a solid...
tipranks.com
Duke Energy Posts Mixed Q3 Results
Duke Energy’s (NYSE: DUK), the electric power and natural gas holding company reported Q3 revenues of $7.97 billion, up 14.7% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $520 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.78 per share versus $1.88 in the same period last year. Analysts were anticipating earnings of...
tipranks.com
Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) Misses on Revenue and Earnings
Shares of Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) are slightly down in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $-0.95, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.26 per share. Sales decreased by 10.6% year-over-year, with revenue...
tipranks.com
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Tanks on Weak Q4 Outlook
Twilio shares took a nosedive in the after-hours market yesterday after the company issued a disappointing Q4 outlook, despite reporting upbeat Q3 numbers. Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have lost more than 21% in the extended trading hours yesterday on a muted Q4 outlook, despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
Comments / 0