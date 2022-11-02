Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
Four-year architecture degree builds opportunities
The USC School of Architecture will implement a new undergraduate degree program for students to learn aspects of product and set design, museum curation and app development. The new bachelor of science in Architecture and Inventive Technologies takes four years to complete, compared to the five-year bachelor of architecture degree, and prepares its students for careers in alternate jobs outside the standard architectural realm.
Daily Trojan
The Girls are Gagged: USC creates its own borderland
Recently, USC shunned community skaters from lingering on campus through a variety of unnecessary measures. In addition to their already anti-skater and anti-homeless architecture, they transformed a once open and unused space that was freely used by community skateboarders into a fence with a laminated paper sign reading, “CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE,” “NO SKATEBOARDERS.”
