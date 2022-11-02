ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

The Girls are Gagged: USC creates its own borderland

Recently, USC shunned community skaters from lingering on campus through a variety of unnecessary measures. In addition to their already anti-skater and anti-homeless architecture, they transformed a once open and unused space that was freely used by community skateboarders into a fence with a laminated paper sign reading, “CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE,” “NO SKATEBOARDERS.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Women’s Soccer prepares for biggest test of the season

After a hard-fought regular season of soccer, USC will face its biggest challenge yet and a litmus test for their potential NCAA tournament run in their matchup against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins — a team that has been ranked number one in the United Soccer Coaches Poll for nine consecutive weeks — on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to puzzling Lincoln Riley quote

Lincoln Riley has gotten off to a hot start in Los Angeles. He’s led the USC Trojans to a 7-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in the first CFB Playoff rankings of the season. The Trojans lead the Pac-12 Conference in points per game and rank No. 6 nationally in the category with 41.0. Thus far, he’s been as advertised in LA after fleeing the Oklahoma Sooners for the Trojans job in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lmlamplighter.com

La Mirada football snubbed from playoffs despite playing tough schedule

November 3, 2022~When La Mirada High head football coach Mike Moschetti looked at his 2022 schedule in the offseason, he knew it was one of the toughest the program had ever had. In addition to their yearly meeting with Mater Dei High and four other non-league games, the Matadores were situated in the Gateway League of the new Suburban Valley Conference and had to play Downey High and Warren High, among others.
LA MIRADA, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3

The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Trojan

Student Health hours puzzle USC students

In speaking with students on their experiences in coronavirus isolation during the fall semester, the Daily Trojan followed a common thread: students allege that parts of USC Student Health and USC Hospitality seem to be closed overnight and on the weekends, even to coronavirus matters. After testing positive for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Four-year architecture degree builds opportunities

The USC School of Architecture will implement a new undergraduate degree program for students to learn aspects of product and set design, museum curation and app development. The new bachelor of science in Architecture and Inventive Technologies takes four years to complete, compared to the five-year bachelor of architecture degree, and prepares its students for careers in alternate jobs outside the standard architectural realm.
Thrillist

The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX

Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Cirque du Soleil comes to L.A.

“Corteo,” one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Los Angeles, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats and an atmosphere like never experienced before. Tickets for the chair gripping, yet mystical production are available to Club Cirque members as of today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Mayor Butts faces 5 challengers Nov. 8

The City of Inglewood is on the ballot big time in the Nov. 8 General Election as Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. faces opposition from 5 candidates. Since defeating incumbent Danny Tabor on January 27, 2011 by a margin of 776 votes, Mayor Butts has spearheaded a revolutionary renaissance in the City of Inglewood no one thought imagined, but some contend he did so with an iron fist that does not allow for open and fair debate from constituents or council members.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience opens this Friday

Megan Telles was live in Los Angeles with a preview of the new Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience. The experience officially opens Friday, Nov. 4 but tickets are now available for purchase at beyondkingtut.com. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 2, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision

UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy