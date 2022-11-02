Read full article on original website
In Brazil and Israel, leaders show Trump there can be political next acts
It's the season of political comebacks, and don't think ex-President Donald Trump isn't watching.
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
tatler.com
The Prime Minister’s billionaire father-in-law says Sunak ‘will do his best for the people of the UK’
Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire IT mogul, N.R. Narayana Murthy, has been dubbed ‘the Bill Gates of India’. Worth over £3.9 billion (ranking as the 654th richest person in the world), the father of Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, is the founder of Infosys, India's second-largest software giant.
British PM leaves door open to attending climate summit
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office signaled he may still attend the COP27 climate summit, set to begin this weekend in Egypt, days after saying the prime minister would not be there. On Thursday, a spokesman for 10 Downing St. told the BBC that the newly minted prime minister...
'No Euro, no entry': Experts counter Nicola Sturgeon's claim that an independent Scotland could avoid adopting the Euro as its currency
Nicola Sturgeon has been taken to task by experts over her claims that an independent Scotland could avoid joining the Euro. The First Minister was yesterday quizzed by Douglas Ross, Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, following a report in The Times that the country would have to adopt the currency if it wished to be a member of the European Union.
americanmilitarynews.com
China warns UK that protecting Hong Kong independence protesters will ‘bring disaster to Britain’
A Chinese spokesman said “protecting shelter to the Hong Kong independent elements” would “bring disaster to Britain” in the wake of a fight between Chinese consulate staff and pro-democracy protestors outside the Chinese embassy in Manchester. During a recent online press conference, Minister Yang Xiaoguang remarked...
Germany overrides allies, keeps 3 nuclear power plants running
German chancellor wants to keep country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch in winter.
France 24
Netanyahu eyes return to power as Israel votes yet again
The longest-serving leader in Israeli history, the 73-year-old right-winger and security hawk is for the first time in years campaigning from the opposition. He is up against the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who last year manoeuvred a motley alliance of eight parties into a coalition that managed to oust Netanyahu from power.
The climate is already collapsing in Africa – but its nations have a plan | Emmanuel Macron, Macky Sall and Mark Rutte
Africa is the continent most vulnerable to climate breakdown, but with the right support it can build a stronger, greener future
New life possible for British nuclear energy
Nuclear power is still an option for a British government looking to bridge a major financial gap, authorities said Friday.
Most Britons think country has lost control of its border since Brexit: poll
Only 7% of Opinium respondents believe government is in control of situation in the English Channel
Netanyahu thanks voters as rightwing bloc extends Israeli election lead
Prime minister Yair Lapid says nothing final until ‘last envelope is counted’ as Likud’s rightwing coalition partners see support surge
Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"
BRUSSELS — (AP) — New far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni used her first visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels Thursday to declare that Italy will be a force to reckon with in EU affairs, leaving it unclear whether that was a promise or a threat from one of the bloc's powerful founding members.
Four of Shakespeare’s plays and how they speak to the current political situation in Britain
The last few years in politics have gifted the keen observer many allusions to some of Shakespeare’s best-loved works. From the Midsummer Night’s (fever) Dream the electorate might think they are experiencing while looking on at parliament to All’s Well That Ends Well (or is it?). But...
Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership.
Germany’s Scholz heads to China amid questions over strategy
Scholz’s coalition government seems uncertain about what sort of relationship it wants with Beijing
Combatants in Ethiopia's Tigray war agree to stop fighting
PRETORIA (Reuters) -The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.
French far-right MP hit with temporary ban for 'Go back to Africa' shout in parliament
PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The French National Assembly on Friday cut the pay of a far-right lawmaker and temporarily banned him from the chamber for shouting "Go back to Africa!" as a Black legislator was speaking during a parliamentary session.
UK considering delay to Northern Ireland elections, Ireland minister says
BELFAST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The UK government could change the law to delay elections in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland's foreign minister said on Wednesday after a meeting with the British minister for the region.
Israel PM Lapid: Will wait for final election results and continue to fight
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stopped short of conceding Tuesday's election, saying he will wait until final results were in after exit polls predicted a loss for his camp and a comeback for former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
