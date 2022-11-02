ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Hill

British PM leaves door open to attending climate summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office signaled he may still attend the COP27 climate summit, set to begin this weekend in Egypt, days after saying the prime minister would not be there. On Thursday, a spokesman for 10 Downing St. told the BBC that the newly minted prime minister...
Daily Mail

'No Euro, no entry': Experts counter Nicola Sturgeon's claim that an independent Scotland could avoid adopting the Euro as its currency

Nicola Sturgeon has been taken to task by experts over her claims that an independent Scotland could avoid joining the Euro. The First Minister was yesterday quizzed by Douglas Ross, Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, following a report in The Times that the country would have to adopt the currency if it wished to be a member of the European Union.
France 24

Netanyahu eyes return to power as Israel votes yet again

The longest-serving leader in Israeli history, the 73-year-old right-winger and security hawk is for the first time in years campaigning from the opposition. He is up against the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who last year manoeuvred a motley alliance of eight parties into a coalition that managed to oust Netanyahu from power.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"

BRUSSELS — (AP) — New far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni used her first visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels Thursday to declare that Italy will be a force to reckon with in EU affairs, leaving it unclear whether that was a promise or a threat from one of the bloc's powerful founding members.
Reuters

Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership.

