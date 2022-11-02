Snowfall Protocol wraps up Stage 1 of presale successfully and is set to launch Stage 2 on November 2 with High Investor Interest!

Read full article on original website
What’s got Experts so excited about Snowfall Protocol and why they’re picking it over Synthetix and XDC Network!
To various people, cryptocurrency signifies different things. While people might argue all day about whether tokens are best understood as wealth vaults or mechanisms of trade, one thing is sure: digital assets are, well, assets. Consequently, we’ve picked three currencies with a high turnover rate to help new and prospective...
Could Oryen 2x price increase in its ICO overcome the popularity of Big Eyes and Tamadoge presales?
Initial Coin Offerings, or ICOs, are a proven way to kickstart crypto projects, and investors are looking for projects with the highest potential for growth, expansion, and, ultimately, success. Even in declining crypto markets, many projects are still under development – each with a unique value proposition for investors and general crypto enthusiasts.
Snowfall Protocol Update: Stage One Sold Out In Just 30 Days!
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a groundbreaking new cryptocurrency that is shaking up the industry. Just 30 days after its launch, Stage One of the sale was sold out!. This is an incredible accomplishment and shows the strength and potential of Snowfall Protocol (SNW). In this blog post, we will discuss...
Tron Performance Last Month Was Impressive, But Can TRX Do Better This November?
Tron, a decentralized, open-source blockchain-based operating system with smart contract functionality, recently released its monthly report for the month of October. There, the company behind the cryptocurrency TRX highlighted some of the developments that gave its ever-supportive community plenty of reasons to celebrate. Among those included in the report was...
LBank Exchange Will List xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 2, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the xSPECTAR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Aiming to be the...
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback
While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin. The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume...
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
Incredible Oryen Network 100% Price Pump Catches Attention Of Big Eyes And Cronos Communities
When checking out how well a project might perform long term, it is always worth comparing it with its peers. One such project is the Oryen Network project, which has surpassed all expectations. However, is that enough to make it stand out? To answer that question, one has to compare it with Big Eyes and Cronos, all very different crypto, to see the benefits of each type.
Polygon (MATIC) Among Top Performers, Can It Sustain The Rally?
Popular Ethereum layer-2 token MATIC has surged over 17% in the last 24 hours, leading the crypto market in gains. Its price jumped from the previous day’s low of $0.815 to a local high of above $1. However, the price succeeded in breaking through the $1 barrier, settling at $1.13 at press time.
Chainlink (LINK) Performs Well Amidst Market Uncertainty
November is starting to be an uncertain month for the crypto market. However, Chainlink (LINK) seems to be bullish as it has kept substantial gains from last week. The altcoin also performed well earlier today, establishing a local high of $7.96. Chainlink’s price started a bullish trend after testing and...
Consider Buying Low-Cost Rocketize Token, Solana, And Monero for your portfolio
Many cryptos, including Solana (SOL) and Monero (XMR), have achieved tremendous cryptocurrency market success thanks to their innovative features. If you seek to have a profitable crypto journey with the best low-cost cryptos, Solana (SOL) and Monero (XMR), alongside the new meme token Rocketize Token (JATO), are worth buying. Rocketize...
Oryen Network Surges Nearly 100% During ICO Event, Blasting Ahead Of Litecoin And Fantom
Defi protocols jostle for liquidity. In the colder market conditions and a risk-off environment, protocols must work harder to make investors part with their capital. Investors want decent and dependable yields. Oryen Network offers both and, as a result, has posted gains of nearly 100%: blasting ahead of Litecoin and Fantom.
LBank Exchange Will List NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Utilizing the...
Why Monero Is Struggling To Crack This Resistance Level Since September
Monero (XMR), an open-source, privacy-oriented cryptocurrency launched in 2014, managed to reach the $151 marker on November 2 as it briefly rallied before it experienced slight price correction. Here’s a quick glance at XMR trajectory:. Over the last two months, Monero traded at a narrow range that peaked at...
Ankr Adds Coinbase Wallet Integration for Liquid Staking
Ankr has recently added support for Coinbase Wallet, allowing users to begin to gain yield on their assets via Liquid Staking. Ankr has announced full support of the Coinbase Wallet, allowing all users to access Ankr’s Liquidity Staking platform. With this integration, Ankr is giving Coinbase Wallet users the ability to earn a direct yield on all of the assets they hold in their wallets.
Big Eyes Coin Is The Presale Token To Go Up A Notch Higher Than The Competition Cosmos, And Stellar Are Up Against
The competition has risen in the crypto space. Many cryptocurrencies have stiff competition Ong themselves in a bid to provide not only a beneficial but more adoptable ecosystem. Even first-movers of certain ideas are having a hard time with other crypto projects in that space. The criteria to be at...
Cardano Seen Hitting Over $0.50 By End Of November, This Algorithmic ‘Prophet’ Predicts
Cardano (ADA), as it appears, is one of the altcoins which have failed to capitalize on the short-lived rally of the crypto market to once again push its overall valuation to above $1 trillion. In fact, the cryptocurrency was surpassed by Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization as ADA now...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Seen Sliding 15% In Coming Days – Here’s Why
Dogecoin is currently changing hands at a price that is significantly lower than its six-month high of $0.1572, providing an opportunity for investors to take advantage of a huge discount for accumulation. Dogecoin went down by 11% following news of Twitter’s plans to halt crypto integration projects. DOGE managed...
First-of-its-kind Perpetual Trading DEX PalmSwap Comes with Unique Features
BSC-based DEX Palmswap is a decentralized protocol to trade perpetual contracts. The DEX is built 100% on-chain and comes with all tools supported in centralized exchanges (CEX), such as FTX and Bybit, along with an affiliate program. If you are wondering why Palmswap has chosen Binance Smart Chain (BSC), it...
