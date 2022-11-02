Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
WeatherTree (WTTR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WeatherTree (WTTR) on November 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WTTR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a platform for observing and trading real-time weather data...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Utilizing the...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Among Top Performers, Can It Sustain The Rally?
Popular Ethereum layer-2 token MATIC has surged over 17% in the last 24 hours, leading the crypto market in gains. Its price jumped from the previous day’s low of $0.815 to a local high of above $1. However, the price succeeded in breaking through the $1 barrier, settling at $1.13 at press time.
NEWSBTC
Bluelight.inc token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange
Bluelight.inc is thrilled to announce that its public token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange under the KALE ticker. With that, the new age economic strategy blockchain-based game is available for the crypto community. Bluelight.inc is a free-to-play simulator of a startup in virtual silicon valley called San...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Will Not Touch $100k Anytime Soon Says Economist
As the first and primary cryptocurrency to exist, Bitcoin has witnessed different reactions and predictions in the industry. Its advancement over the past years has been above the growth of conventional assets. However, the recent bearish trend in the crypto market this year created doubts about the future of the token.
NEWSBTC
What Happens To Dogecoin If Twitter Fails To Implement Crypto Plans?
The price of Dogecoin has been rallying in tandem with the bullish news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. It continues to maintain such high values even in a bear market due to the expectations that Musk, who has publicly expressed support for the meme coin in the past, would incorporate the crypto into the social media platform. However, Musk has not shown any indication of doing this so far, so what happens if crypto is not implemented into Twitter?
NEWSBTC
What’s got Experts so excited about Snowfall Protocol and why they’re picking it over Synthetix and XDC Network!
To various people, cryptocurrency signifies different things. While people might argue all day about whether tokens are best understood as wealth vaults or mechanisms of trade, one thing is sure: digital assets are, well, assets. Consequently, we’ve picked three currencies with a high turnover rate to help new and prospective...
NEWSBTC
Polygon Sees Large Volume Of MATIC Whale Transactions In Last 24 Hours
The Polygon network is now lit like Christmas lights following a number of positive MATIC news that involve some of the biggest names in social media and finance industry. For starters, Instagram users will soon have the ability to mint, showcase and even sell non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles through the blockchain network.
NEWSBTC
Consider Buying Low-Cost Rocketize Token, Solana, And Monero for your portfolio
Many cryptos, including Solana (SOL) and Monero (XMR), have achieved tremendous cryptocurrency market success thanks to their innovative features. If you seek to have a profitable crypto journey with the best low-cost cryptos, Solana (SOL) and Monero (XMR), alongside the new meme token Rocketize Token (JATO), are worth buying. Rocketize...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Seen Sliding 15% In Coming Days – Here’s Why
Dogecoin is currently changing hands at a price that is significantly lower than its six-month high of $0.1572, providing an opportunity for investors to take advantage of a huge discount for accumulation. Dogecoin went down by 11% following news of Twitter’s plans to halt crypto integration projects. DOGE managed...
NEWSBTC
How Aave Helped JP Morgan Complete Its First DeFi Transaction
Legacy financial institutions are embracing crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi), and the Ethereum-based protocol Aave is proof. Today, the team behind the protocol announced that banking giant JP Morgan Chase completed its first DeFi transaction. This represents a major milestone for the sector that continues to see high demand and...
NEWSBTC
Buy The Hideaways (HDWY), VeChain (VET), And Ethereum (ETH) To Make BIG Profits
Some of the most impressive cryptocurrencies ever created are VeChain (VET), Ethereum (ETH), and a new one called The Hideaways (HDWY), and they have a lot of potential growth in 2023. As more and more people across the world begin to use cryptocurrencies, the market has become increasingly competitive, pushing...
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network Surges Nearly 100% During ICO Event, Blasting Ahead Of Litecoin And Fantom
Defi protocols jostle for liquidity. In the colder market conditions and a risk-off environment, protocols must work harder to make investors part with their capital. Investors want decent and dependable yields. Oryen Network offers both and, as a result, has posted gains of nearly 100%: blasting ahead of Litecoin and Fantom.
NEWSBTC
Time To Buy SushiSwap (SUSHI)? Here Are The Levels To Watch
Besides the current market darling Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (MATIC) and Arweave (AR), driven by the Meta announcement, are attracting the most interest today. Flying somewhat under the radar at the moment is SushiSwap (SUSHI), which should be no less interesting in the coming weeks. As Will Clemente, Co-Founder of Reflexivity...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Continues To Shine With Over 14% Gains
Chainlink, the blockchain oracle service provider, continues to keep impressive weekly gains. The token soared with the entire crypto market, bagging over 14% gains. The last week of October has been favorable for the entire crypto market. Just a few days back, the entire crypto market cap crossed the $1 trillion mark. This bullish move acted as a catalyst for most tokens to register substantial gains, including Chainlink.
NEWSBTC
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?
APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Retakes $21,000 And May Keep Rising Due To These Factors
The Bitcoin price is regaining bullish momentum over today’s trading session, retracing the losses seen early in the week. Once again, the cryptocurrency is under the influence of macroeconomic forces working in its favor for the first time in months. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io Strikes Massive Burn Event Leading To Capital Influx, How Will Solana Preform In 2023?
The events that transpired over the weekend have left the crypto world reeling. Uniglo.io, a well-known DeFi startup, managed to cause a stir by announcing a massive burn event. According to their official Twitter page, the protocol will burn all the remaining tokens on launch, raising the price and benefiting...
Comments / 0