Wednesday briefing: The reality behind Suella Braverman’s claims of an asylum seeker ‘invasion’

Former Royal Airforce base Manston has 4,000 migrants, more than double its capacity.

Good morning. One weird trick beloved of the government over the last few difficult months has been to explain that it has been bequeathed a hopeless legacy by … somebody.

Suella Braverman, the seventh (and also fifth) home secretary since the Conservatives came to power in 2010, was the latest minister to deploy this strategy this week: as well as her incendiary claim that asylum seekers crossing the Channel in dinghies constituted an “invasion of our southern coast”, she bemoaned a “broken” system which meant that “illegal migration is out of control”.

That crisis shows no signs of abating: Diane Taylor reports that child asylum seekers say they have been urged by UK officials to claim that they are adults in order to leave the troubled asylum processing site at Manston more quickly.

Meanwhile, as several hundred of the 4,000 people at the camp – which is meant to host 1,600 – left yesterday, immigration minister Robert Jenrick distanced himself from that word “invasion” – but agreed with Braverman that infrastructure was being “overwhelmed”. And counter-terror police took over the investigation into the fire bomb attack on a migrant processing centre in Dover.

All of which might lead us to ask: how, exactly, did we get here? And is it, as Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon writes, “a situation of the government’s own making”? For today’s newsletter, I spoke to Alan Travis, who was the Guardian’s home affairs editor for 26 years, about the long history leading up to yet another crisis. Here are the headlines.

Five big stories

'Downhill all the way'

People arrive at Dover harbour after being rescued while attempting to cross the Channel in August. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Alan Travis started covering the Home Office in 1992, when Ken Clarke was home secretary, “and it’s been downhill all the way since then”. At the time, immigration and asylum “were not that significant a part” of the beat, Alan said. “If you were writing about asylum, it tended to be about a single individual battle, not a big structural issue.”

Here’s a (very) potted history of how immigration became the dominant feature of the Home Office’s brief – and a near-constant source of difficulty. And for a superb long read on what went wrong at the Home Office, do see this piece from last year by Daniel Trilling, from which some of these figures are taken.

1993-2002: Net migration grows rapidly

1993 The UK has the capacity for 250 people in immigration detention; net migration is -1000.

---

1999 Net migration hits 163,000. “Over the middle and late 90s, you get the expansion of Europe to include eastern European countries, and the breakup of the former Yugoslavia,” Alan said. “That’s when it really bursts on to the scene as a massive issue capable of toppling European governments.” But there are just 10,000 refugees granted asylum or leave to remain in the same year.

---

2002 The number of asylum applications to the UK reaches 84,132. Despite the continuing heat around the subject for many years afterwards and claims the UK is “overwhelmed”, the figure never hits that level again.

2010-2018: The ‘hostile environment’

2010 David Cameron sets a net migration target of less than 100,000 as part of the Conservative manifesto. Two years later, with the coalition government under pressure for failing to deliver that goal and Ukip making ferocious attacks from the right about “foreign criminal gangs”, then-home secretary Theresa May makes the first reference to the “hostile environment” for “illegal migration”, which ultimately sets the stage for the Windrush scandal and the resignation of her successor, Amber Rudd.

One civil servant who worked under May told Trilling: “If leadership is saying, ‘We want you to treat people humanely’, you will use your initiative to treat people humanely. If leadership is saying, ‘Why is the system a mess? Why aren’t you removing people? Why are the numbers so high?’, you’re going to use your initiative and focus on reducing numbers and removing people.”

---

2014 87% of asylum applicants get a decision within six months.

---

2015 Immigration detention, which had capacity for 250 people per day in 1992, hits its peak of 3,500. Over the course of that year, 32,447 people are detained.

While Braverman’s use of the word “invasion” shocked many this week, it is not without antecedent: in 2015, David Cameron referred to a “swarm” of migrants at Calais waiting to reach the UK. “We’ve had an awful lot of ‘invasion thesis’ rhetoric over the past 20 years,” Alan said. “But there has been a crossover - what was meat and drink to Ukip before Brexit has now entered government. It’s been gradually legitimised.”

2018-present: The Channel crisis

2018 Small boat crossings begin to increase, with 299 people arriving in the UK by crossing the Channel over the year. The UK and France later agree a joint action plan and pledge to make crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” by spring 2020.

“The reason it has become a much more significant phenomenon in recent years is because of success in shutting down the use of lorries to cross the Channel,” Alan said. “The point about a lorry is you aren’t visible. You don’t land on a shoreline, where your boat is left and can be filmed. So this is, in one sense, a crisis of visibility, rather than numbers. The growing backlog in asylum decisions is not accounted for by a new phenomenon of people coming here by illegal routes.”

---

2019 A total of 1,843 people are detected arriving by small boats.

---

2020 Some 27,000 of the 33,000 civil servants employed by the Home Office are working in borders, immigration and citizenship. A total of 8,466 people are detected arriving by small boat crossings, driven up in part by national lockdowns making road routes more difficult.

While both Braverman and her predecessor Priti Patel have claimed that those crossing the Channel are often doing so for economic reasons, in September the director general of UK Visas and Immigration acknowledges that 98% of those crossing the Channel make asylum claims.

---

2021 The proportion of people who get an asylum decision within six months drops to 6%. The independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, David Neal, attributes that to factors including the abandonment of a six-month standard for claim processing in January 2019, inadequate training, and high staff turnover. Meanwhile, 28,526 people cross the Channel in small boats. In November, 27 people in a single dinghy drown as they attempt the crossing.

Some 44% of appeals against Home Office decisions to deny asylum claims result in success. Jeremy Gibb, a retired immigration judge, told Trilling that the Home Office often fights cases it knows it will lose because “they are terrified … that any concession by them that can be perceived as soft or liberal or sympathetic, might leak out and be another set of Daily Mail or Sun or Telegraph stories”.

“There is a Daily Mail test,” Alan agreed. “But the Home Office can have liberal moments, too, even among Tory home secretaries sometimes. It’s too simple to say there’s something in the water there that turns everyone into an authoritarian. All we can do is keep arguing for it to have more liberal moments.”

Home secretary Suella Braverman in the House of Commons on Monday. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AFP/Getty Images

---

2022 The proportion of asylum claims approved hits 76%, including 49% of initial decisions on those arriving by small boats. (By late August, just 6,910 of those crossing the Channel since 2018 have had a decision at all.)

So far this year, almost 40,000 people have made the Channel crossing by boat. While the government has blamed a spike in young Albanian men making the crossing and expressed scepticism about their asylum claims, they account for 12,000 of the total – and the final annual figure would still be up on 2021 without a single Albanian.

David Neal sends Priti Patel a damning report on the Channel crisis which warns that the Home Office is responsible for “a refusal to transition from an emergency response to what has rapidly become steady state” – that is, failing to put in place adequate systems to deal with a predictable problem.

Part of the explanation for the failure, Alan said, is “that resources had to be found to deal with Ukrainian refugees and those from Hong Kong – I don’t think people appreciate that we have more than 140,000 Ukrainians and 133,000 Hong Kong Chinese in the UK. Those schemes have not been badly handled – but the 75,000-odd in the UK who arrived by irregular means have been neglected.”

“In some ways, being driven by crisis management is just the nature of the Home Office,” said Alan. “They firefight. But there are obvious things that would help, like cancelling the criminally expensive Rwanda scheme and putting that money into speeding up asylum decisions. But we have a home secretary who is not even interested in solving the problems – who just wants to take up ideologically useful positions.”

While only 10% of the public say that immigration and asylum are the most important issues facing the UK, the home secretary remains committed to a draconian approach, rejecting measures like allowing claims to be processed in France in favour of the pursuit of her dream of finally getting a plane-load’s worth of asylum seekers off to Rwanda. She renews Cameron’s aspiration of reaching “tens of thousands” of migrants each year.

The “invasion” of the UK puts it 18th in the European table of asylum seekers granted protection per capita. People who originally came to the UK seeking asylum make up just 0.6% of the population. Half of them have been in the country for more than 16 years.

Cartoon of the day | Martin Rowson

Illustration: Martin Rowson/The Guardian

