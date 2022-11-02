Read full article on original website
LBank Exchange Will List NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 1, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Utilizing the...
LBank Exchange Will List xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 2, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the xSPECTAR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Aiming to be the...
Santander UK Bank Puts Monthly Limit On Transactions To Crypto Exchanges
Santander UK has put a per transaction limit as well as a total monthly restriction on the amount that users can transfer to crypto exchanges. Santander UK Bank Says Investing In Crypto Can Be High Risk. The United Kingdom branch of the banking giant Banco Santander yesterday posted a notification...
5 Best Tools for Crypto Traders to Use to Maximize Profits
The rapidly-evolving nature of the crypto market means the need for effective analytical tools is greater than ever. Thankfully, there is now an abundance of providers that offer these tools, ensuring traders and investors have the information they require to be successful in the market. With that in mind, this...
Crypto Trading Without Commissions? New Fidelity Product Delivers It
Fidelity Investment will launch a new crypto trading product for retail investors in the United States. The firm has been launching new products and offerings to offer its clients exposure to Bitcoin and crypto across multiple options. Per a report from CNBC, the firm will launch a commission-free crypto trading...
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge Pumps 25% in 24 Hours, Time To Buy?
Dogecoin has been pumping in the days following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Trading at around $0.14, the meme coin has been as high as $0.16 – a 162% increase in the last seven days with investors rushing back to DOGE after months of poor performance.
Learn Why IMPT is Leading the Next Gen of Crypto Tokens: Sustainability at its Core
Presales tell a lot about the growth potential of a project. The latest presale to take the crypto market by storm is IMPT. The Web3 sustainability project has already secured $12,047,562.37 out of its $25,980,000 target and is clearly on the road to an early sell-out. According to leading crypto publications, it is the next 100X crypto.
Coinbase Wallet Support for Liquid Staking Comes to Ankr
Coinbase Wallet users can now connect directly to the Ankr Staking platform, providing an opportunity to earn a yield on their Web 3 assets. Ankr, an innovative Web 3 infrastructure provider, has recently announced their full integration of Coinbase Wallet into their development. This partnership allows Coinbase Wallet users to actively stake their funds via Ankr’s Liquid Staking. Any funds held in a user’s Web 3 wallet can now be used to gain passive income via liquidity staking.
Crypto Exchange BitMEX To Reduce Manpower By 30% Soon After CEO Resignation
The 2022 crypto bear market is not backing out as many asset values are down with a corresponding loss on the path of investors. As a result, many firms have declared bankruptcy, while others are employing different strategies to minimize costs and stay in business. Currently, some crypto-related organizations have...
Oryen’s Outstanding 100% Price Increase Stuns Tamadoge and Flasko Holders
Small-cap tokens are often preferred by crypto investors looking to cash in big profits for a short while. Some investors have succeeded due to hype from notable crypto whales, but sooner or later, the projects either stalled or declined. In 2022, the falling crypto markets have worsened the situation for small-cap cryptos, and barely any project can keep its head above water – except Oryen.
88TOKEN – PROVIDING EFFICIENT PAYMENT SOLUTIONS FOR BOOKMAKERS AND PLAYERS
Type: BEP-20 Total supply: 10,000,000,000. Smart Contract: 0xc4eE9302Db2899187a12D76264f2f227B4Ad43Ff. + Fast: quick deposit and withdrawal after a few minutes because it does not depend on the bank. Completely anonymous and safe. + Fair: does not depend on the dealer’s release decision when players win the bet. + Fun: when fair...
LUNC Vs DOGE: Which Is The Better Investment?
DOGE has dominated the meme coin market for the longest time but contenders like LUNC are now giving it a run for its money due to the strong community behind it. Both digital assets have made (and unmade) their fair share of crypto millionaires in the market. Both have been hit hard by the crypto market – granted, the collapse of LUNA Classic (LUNC) actually triggered the bear market – but investors continue to look to both digital assets in a bid to make gains in the market.
Paxos And USDC Issuer Circle Receive Regulatory Approval From Singapore
In a recent development, the stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos have received approvals in Singapore. According to the report, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) signed the licenses for the firms. Regulatory licenses and approvals have become mandatory in almost all jurisdictions for crypto-related companies. Most countries are using regulatory...
This Is How MoneyGram Will Allow Users To Store And Trade Bitcoin
Bitcoin and Crypto mass adoption is going to a new level, with international financial service providers like MoneyGram embracing it. MoneyGram is a global money transfer and financial service provider. It has both digital and retail locations around the globe, enabling consumers to pay bills and send money to friends and family at affordable rates.
How Would Rocketize Token Bring A Change? A Brief Insight Into How Dogecoin And Apecoin Work
The idea of decentralized finance has seeped into many industries on the planet. As if that wasn’t enough, the concept now seems to step out of the earth and touch space – that’s what Rocketize Token (JATO) promises its audience. The ultimate objective of Rocketize Token (JATO) is to bring a new version of the Defi, and the agenda behind this mission is to make a mark and leave everyone stunned with what it has got!
Buy Dogeliens As It Gives Back To Charity Like Dogecoin And Ripple
Recently, the community has been inclined to help make the world better and happier. Many charity organizations have risen, including the Giving Block, to ensure that no stone is left unturned when helping society. Cryptocurrencies did not flutter in this area as well. Cryptocurrencies, although not all, plan to donate...
Large Dogecoin Holders Take Advantage Of Price Recovery To Dump Their Bags
In the space of one week, the price of Dogecoin has already pumped tremendously. The meme coin is already up more than 150% in a 7-day period to reach a new six-month high of $0.16. During this time, investors have no doubt taken advantage of the situation to actually sell some of their coins for a profit. Most notable of these have been the largest DOGE investors, who have dumped millions of dollars worth of tokens.
Blockchain Gaming Giant Releases Its Utility-Centric Cryptocurrency Token
[Hong Kong] October 25, 2022 – Catheon Gaming, the leading blockchain video gaming giant, is excited to announce the release of its cryptocurrency token, $CATHEON. The $CATHEON token is a universal governance and utility token that will underpin the entire Catheon Gaming ecosystem, which serves players the most comprehensive and exhilarating web3 gaming experience to date.
Ethereum Founder Slams Elon Musk’s Anti-blue Tick Model as It Promotes Scams – How Crypto Big Eyes Coin Will Prove Reliability.
Since Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has caused many changes and proposed changes, amongst affected stocks and prices, the changes have also affected the Twitter platform itself. Recently Musk has stated that the platform’s current “lords and peasants” system is awful, and he wants to change it, allowing anyone to have the tick for eight dollars a month. This system is already being criticised.
Bullish Sign For Litecoin? Whale Withdraws $14M In LTC From Binance
Data shows a Litecoin whale has withdrawn almost $14 million in LTC from the crypto exchange Binance, a sign that may be bullish for the crypto’s price. $13.8 Million In Litecoin Exits Wallet On Crypto Exchange Binance. As per an alert from the crypto transaction tracker service WhaleAlert, a...
