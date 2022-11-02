Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Puts up power-play helper
Kessel registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Kessel had the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the first period. The assist ended Kessel's three-game point drought -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since setting the NHL ironman record Oct. 25. The 35-year-old winger has four points, 24 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests. He saw a season-low 9:15 of ice time Thursday, and he's been seeing third-line minutes at even strength lately, so he's not a particularly intriguing option in fantasy at this stage.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday
Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss
Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Remains out Friday
Bertans (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors. Bertans continues to deal with a sore right knee that has kept him off the court to begin the regular season. His next chance to make his season debut will be Monday against the Nets.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Scooped up by Arizona
Hill was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com reports. Hill's time on the waiver wire didn't last long, as he was waived by Dallas earlier in the day. The defensive tackle could have an opportunity to contribute right away for this Arizona defense, as he should serve as the No. 2 nose tackle behind Leki Fotu.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Drew Ellis: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Ellis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Ellis appeared in one game for Seattle after he was claimed off waivers in mid-June, and he spent the rest of the season at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old had a .231/.346/.488 slash line with 15 home runs and 39 RBI in 70 games with Tacoma, though it wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
