CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks power-play apple
Karlsson recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Karlsson set up a Reilly Smith tally midway through the first period. Over the last five games, Karlsson has two goals and three assists. He's up to nine points (two on the power play), 22 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 12 contests overall. The Swede continues to see second-line minutes and time in all-situations thanks to his strong two-way play.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday
Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss
Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Lamar Odom says Lakers fan gifted him the NBA championship rings he pawned
Former NBA star Lamar Odom pawned his two NBA championship rings after a near fatal drug overdose in 2015. He is doing better now, and as faith would have it, he also got his rings back thanks to a generous Lakers fan he ran into at a game this October.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: In health and safety protocols
Gobert won't play in Saturday's game against the Rockets and is listed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert was listed as questionable for Friday's game but ultimately played through an illness. He's now been placed in health and safety protocols, preventing him from suiting up for at least a contest. His next chance to play arrives Monday versus the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns should take on increased usage. Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates to see extra minutes and/or join the starting five.
CBS Sports
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 5 games minimum: 'He is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets'
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games without pay, they announced on Thursday, a week after Irving first publicized a film full of antisemitic tropes. Before he is permitted to return to the team, Irving must complete "a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct," as he is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," according to the press release.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Saturday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder. The two-time MVP played through left knee soreness Friday to post 26 points, 14 boards and 11 dimes in the 115-102 win over the Timberwolves, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the second half of the back-to-back set. If he sits out, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis should take on more offensive responsibilities. Jordan Nwora, MarJon Beauchamp and other forwards could also see more minutes.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win
Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
CBS Sports
Future No. 1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama swishes absurd, one-footed 3-pointer, and all we can do is laugh
LeBron James said it best. Victor Wembanyama isn't a unicorn -- he's an alien. The NBA was wise enough to stream all of the 7-foot-4, 18-year-old Frenchman's international games on its app, and we saw exactly why during Friday's 78-69 win by Wembanyama's Boulogne-Levallois over Limoges. Widely considered the most coveted NBA prospect at least since LeBron, possibly since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wembanyama's skill set for his size is truly something we've never seen before.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Friday
Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to right elbow soreness. Curry has been on a tear recently, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last five games while posting a double-double and triple-double over that stretch. However, he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. It's unclear whether the 34-year-old's elbow issue is significant enough to impact his availability for Monday's game against Sacramento.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Another limited practice
Fant (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After kicking off Week 9 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, Fant has just one more opportunity to get back to all activity Friday before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. If he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to build upon the 22-176-1 line he's put together in eight games this season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Swipes bag in loss
Harper went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Harper had a quiet night offensively, as did the rest of the Philadelphia offense, but he was able to steal second off pitcher Cristian Javier and catcher Christian Vazquez in the second inning. The steal marked his 12th of the season in 16 attempts and his first of the postseason. The 30-year-old will look to get back in the hit column Thursday night during the crucial Game 5 in the 2-2 series. Harper is slated to face righty Justin Verlander in Game 5 -- he is 3-for-8 lifetime against Verlander.
CBS Sports
Angels' Chad Wallach: Removed from 40-man roster
Wallach cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday. Wallach spent most of the season at Salt Lake and won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He had a .219/.304/.361 slash line in 89 games at Triple-A and appeared in 12 major-league games.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Ready for Week 9 action
Fant (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After opening the week with back-to-back limited sessions, Fant capped it with all activity Friday, setting him up to be out there Week 9. He'll continue to team with Will Dissly at tight end for the Seahawks, but due to an overreliance on top wideouts DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs), there aren't many targets that linger behind that duo. That said, No. 3 wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (groin) isn't playing Sunday, so Fant could be a bit more involved in Seattle's passing game than normal. Through eight games, Fant has reeled in 22 of 28 targets for 176 yards and one touchdown.
