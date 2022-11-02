The village, with a tradition of making incense sticks for more than a century, has gradually become a colorful check-in point in the heart of Hanoi. Hanoi not only has the beauty of 36 streets that make up the soul of the capital land, but also stands out with traditional craft villages with special cultural values. Each craft village has its own characteristic that attracts the attention of many tourists, among them is Quang Phu Cau incense village, a village that has existed for more than 100 years, preserving the traditional incense-making profession and being The beautiful check-in location makes visitors from near and far fascinated.

