Not everyone in Ho Chi Minh City knows these unique culinary experiences
Saigon – Ho Chi Minh City makes it easy for both tourists and locals to be “intoxicated” by thousands of eye-catching dishes and drinks and a new and attractive way to enjoy. Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism introduces 5 unique culinary experiences in the city.
The Hanoi Museum suddenly became a virtual living coordinate that is hunted by young people because of the new check-in corners
Possessing an eye-catching art space and countless poetic virtual live backgrounds, Hanoi Museum is becoming an impressive check-in point loved by many young people. Hanoi is home to many impressive museums and art centers. It was thought that these historical and cultural places were gradually sinking into oblivion, but in recent times, young people have flocked to the museum, which is not only an ideal destination for art enthusiasts, who love culture but also extremely cool virtual living coordinates with countless beautiful corners.
Hanoi is surprisingly beautiful on the flower carts down the street
Hanoians traveling far away will miss the bouquets of fresh flowers on the streetcars or on the peaceful bicycles at many street corners. Flowers in every season. 12 months is 12 brilliant flower seasons. The image of flower baskets on the streets of Hanoi has long been familiar but has never ceased to be beautiful and romantic.
24 hours eating ‘forget the way back’ in Hanoi’s old quarter
Hanoi Old Quarter is honored by domestic and foreign tourists as the ” food paradise ” of Vietnam. With every step out of the hotel in the old quarter, visitors will immediately “face” countless restaurants from popular to high-end attractive, and irresistible. Hanoi street food is...
In addition to popular dishes, international tourists also enjoy the unique machine-pressed sugarcane juice in Vietnam
Not only has a delicious taste, but sugarcane juice also impresses foreign tourists with its unique way of pressing. The journey to discover Vietnam always brings many unforgettable experiences for foreign tourists. Besides traveling and visiting beautiful places, foreign tourists also have a special love for our country’s cuisine because of its diversity and uniqueness in both eating and processing. In addition to “brand” dishes such as pho, bread, bun cha, etc., the simple sugarcane juice in Vietnam also makes many foreign tourists “fall in love” when they try it for the first time.
Hanoi’s young people invite each other to take photos in a 100-year-old incense village, as beautiful as Hue
The village, with a tradition of making incense sticks for more than a century, has gradually become a colorful check-in point in the heart of Hanoi. Hanoi not only has the beauty of 36 streets that make up the soul of the capital land, but also stands out with traditional craft villages with special cultural values. Each craft village has its own characteristic that attracts the attention of many tourists, among them is Quang Phu Cau incense village, a village that has existed for more than 100 years, preserving the traditional incense-making profession and being The beautiful check-in location makes visitors from near and far fascinated.
