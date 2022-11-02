ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Start the Year Tastefully with New Year’s Brunch in Orlando

By Dani Meyering
Orlando Date Night Guide
Orlando Date Night Guide
 3 days ago

The first day of the new year is an easy excuse to continue the celebration. After a night enjoying Orlando's best New Year's Eve events or watching New Year's Eve fireworks , enjoy a sumptuous brunch. There are plenty of places for New Year's Day brunch in Orlando.

Bonus – New Year's Day is on a Sunday this year (2023)! So it is the perfect occasion for brunch on New Year's Day. Keep reading for a look at the best places to raise a glass to 2023 and enjoy brunch in style.

As more venues confirmed their New Year's Day Brunch options for 2023 we will update this guide.

New Year's Brunch in Orlando

New Year's Bottomless Brunch
Sunday, January 1, 2023, 11:00am – 3:00pm
The Veranda at Thornton Park
Bottomless Mimosa Bar included in ticket, New Years brunch buffet, additional drinks for sale
$100 – $125

New Year’s Day Acoustic Brunch at Hard Rock Hotel
Sunday, January 1, 2023, 7 am–2 pm
Live music
Reservations: Resy; call 407-503-DINE (3463); visit or call the concierge at 407-503-1200
$49* adult; $19* child (ages 3 – 9); complimentary under age 3 [*tax and ticketing fees not included]

New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet in Islands Dining Room
Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando
Sunday, January 1, 2023, 7am – 11am
$27* adult; $16* child (ages 3 – 9); complimentary under age 3 [*tax and gratuity not included].
Reservations: Resy; call 407-503-DINE (3463); visit or call the concierge at 407-503-1200

New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet in Amatista Cookhouse
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando
Sunday, January 1, 2023, 7am – 11am
$27* adult; $16* child (ages 3 – 9); complimentary under age 3 [*tax and gratuity not included}.
Reserve here

Near Year's Day at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria
New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet at Oscar’s®
January 1, 7am-1pm
On New Year’s Day morning, Oscar’s will serve an expansive breakfast buffet and an a la carte menu. Specialty Bloody Mary’s available for an additional cost. Tax and gratuity are additional. $

New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet at Harvest Bistro
January 1, 7am-12pm
On New Year’s Day morning, Harvest Bistro will serve an expansive breakfast buffet and an a la carte menu. Specialty Bloody Mary’s available for an additional cost. Tax and gratuity are additional.

New Year’s Day Brunch At Highball & Harvest
Sunday, January 1, 2023
9am – 12:30pm
Highball and Harvest at Grande Lakes Orlando
$45 per guest, $10 up charge for bottomless mimosas and bloody Mary Bar.
For Overnight Guests Only

DIY New Year's Day Brunch

If a garden picnic is more your speed, make the trek to Bok Tower Gardens . Pack your own New Year's Day picnic or order from the onsite Blue Palmetto Café .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVCI6_0ivQbEfr00

Image credit: Bok Tower Gardens

Walt Disney World is a great place to celebrate the start of 2023. And while the theme parks may be crowded, you don't need a theme park ticket for these brunch spots. Comb through our guide to Brunch at Disney – No Theme Park Ticket Required and make your New Year's Day Brunch reservations ASAP.

Check out our guide to the Best Restaurants for Brunch in Orlando for even more spots for a memorable brunch.

MORE NEW YEAR'S IDEAS:

The post Start the Year Tastefully with New Year’s Brunch in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Food Beast

This Puerto Rican Sushi Spot Wraps Their Rolls In Mofongo

A sushi pop-up restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida, is bringing together Japanese and Puerto Rican flavors with some special mofongo-crusted Puerto Rican sushi rolls. Foodbeast correspondent El Foodie Boricua captured some of these beauties coming to life in the video above. The spot making these happen is Sushi Bosu, which has been running out of Grillers Puerto Rico in Kissimmee for the last couple of years.
KISSIMMEE, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

New Holiday Fun at Dazzling Nights 2022

Dazzling Nights returns to Leu Gardens November 25–January 1 featuring brand-new lighting installations, meet-and-greet characters, kids play area & more food offerings!. Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights”– a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, three-quarter mile, interactive holiday experience.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Things to do this weekend in Orlando: Nov. 4 -Nov. 6

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are a few events happening in Orlando and the Central Florida area during the first weekend of November. 2022 Taste of Space Celebrity Chef Event: Celebrity chefs Rocco DiSpirito, Duff Goldman, and Marc Murphy demonstrate their expert cooking techniques on stage and sharing custom menu samplings with the audience. Veteran NASA astronauts Bruce Melnick, Scott Altman, and Sandra Magnus will also be in attendance to mingle and share their stories of eating in space, such as some of their favorite foods from their space flights, according to the event posting. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless

Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida

When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
CHRISTMAS, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando

We may call it Turkey Day, but we all know the Thanksgiving pie is the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. What’s a turkey dinner without pie?  The kitchen is always bustling on Thanksgiving day, so you might not... The post Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean is going after Orlando vacationers

Royal Caribbean is eyeing its competition, and it's not another cruise line. With Royal Caribbean's introduction of Icon of the Seas, the company wants to attract families that would otherwise consider a land vacation in a place like Orlando, Florida. With its mega theme parks, Orlando is one of the...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

20+ Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orlando

Forget going on a shopping frenzy. Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your loved ones. While Thursday is all about connection and bonding over great food, the long weekend is another opportunity to explore and connect. Here's a list of relaxing suggestions for maximizing your quality time together this Thanksgiving weekend in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando-Area Resort Dates Without an Overnight Stay

While the thought of whisking away on a much needed holiday sounds blissful, you may not always have room in the budget for a getaway. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some time away from home in a vacation setting.... The post Orlando-Area Resort Dates Without an Overnight Stay appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer

Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🎟️ Free concert tickets, gas cards and holiday experiences with News 6 Insider program

ORLANDO, Fla. – So you saw “free” and clicked on this article, eh? That’s great!. This is your News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer here. Some of the stories you may see on ClickOrlando.com have a fancy emoji like this 🤗. It usually means the story is an Insider exclusive or a giveaway. When you click on it, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your News 6 Insider email and password or to create a login.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Restaurants to Host an Orlando Friendsgiving Celebration

The time of year has come to plan holiday gatherings, both with family and your closest friends! Hosting a Friendsgiving celebration is a fantastic way to bring your friends together and enjoy a great meal and conversation. Below you'll find our top choices of local restaurants to host your Orlando Friendsgiving.
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
404
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why more than 60 million people visit each year. But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Orlando for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://orlandodatenightguide.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy