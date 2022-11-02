Start the Year Tastefully with New Year’s Brunch in Orlando

The first day of the new year is an easy excuse to continue the celebration. After a night enjoying Orlando's best New Year's Eve events or watching New Year's Eve fireworks , enjoy a sumptuous brunch. There are plenty of places for New Year's Day brunch in Orlando.

Bonus – New Year's Day is on a Sunday this year (2023)! So it is the perfect occasion for brunch on New Year's Day. Keep reading for a look at the best places to raise a glass to 2023 and enjoy brunch in style.

As more venues confirmed their New Year's Day Brunch options for 2023 we will update this guide.

New Year's Brunch in Orlando

New Year's Bottomless Brunch

Sunday, January 1, 2023, 11:00am – 3:00pm

The Veranda at Thornton Park

Bottomless Mimosa Bar included in ticket, New Years brunch buffet, additional drinks for sale

$100 – $125

New Year’s Day Acoustic Brunch at Hard Rock Hotel

Sunday, January 1, 2023, 7 am–2 pm

Live music

Reservations: Resy; call 407-503-DINE (3463); visit or call the concierge at 407-503-1200

$49* adult; $19* child (ages 3 – 9); complimentary under age 3 [*tax and ticketing fees not included]

New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet in Islands Dining Room

Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando

Sunday, January 1, 2023, 7am – 11am

$27* adult; $16* child (ages 3 – 9); complimentary under age 3 [*tax and gratuity not included].

Reservations: Resy; call 407-503-DINE (3463); visit or call the concierge at 407-503-1200

New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet in Amatista Cookhouse

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando

Sunday, January 1, 2023, 7am – 11am

$27* adult; $16* child (ages 3 – 9); complimentary under age 3 [*tax and gratuity not included}.

Reserve here

Near Year's Day at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria

New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet at Oscar’s®

January 1, 7am-1pm

On New Year’s Day morning, Oscar’s will serve an expansive breakfast buffet and an a la carte menu. Specialty Bloody Mary’s available for an additional cost. Tax and gratuity are additional. $

New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet at Harvest Bistro

January 1, 7am-12pm

On New Year’s Day morning, Harvest Bistro will serve an expansive breakfast buffet and an a la carte menu. Specialty Bloody Mary’s available for an additional cost. Tax and gratuity are additional.

New Year’s Day Brunch At Highball & Harvest

Sunday, January 1, 2023

9am – 12:30pm

Highball and Harvest at Grande Lakes Orlando

$45 per guest, $10 up charge for bottomless mimosas and bloody Mary Bar.

For Overnight Guests Only

DIY New Year's Day Brunch

If a garden picnic is more your speed, make the trek to Bok Tower Gardens . Pack your own New Year's Day picnic or order from the onsite Blue Palmetto Café .

Walt Disney World is a great place to celebrate the start of 2023. And while the theme parks may be crowded, you don't need a theme park ticket for these brunch spots. Comb through our guide to Brunch at Disney – No Theme Park Ticket Required and make your New Year's Day Brunch reservations ASAP.

Check out our guide to the Best Restaurants for Brunch in Orlando for even more spots for a memorable brunch.

