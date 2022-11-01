ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Excitement Building For Brick Fest Live December 30–31 In Hampton

HAMPTON—Brick Fest Live is a traveling event that brings interactive shows, unique displays, building activities, and more to cities across the country. Known as the nation’s premier LEGO event, as well as the biggest and best celebration of all things LEGO, Brick Fest Live will make a stop at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on December 30 and 31, 2022. The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton.
New Ballet School Opens In Victory Village Shopping Center

YORK-Alexia Redick Bartlett, owner of the new Conservatory Ballet dance school in Greater Williamsburg, comes from a family of professional dancers. Both Bartlett’s grandmother and mother as well as her two brothers are all dancers. Her mother is the founder of the original Conservatory Ballet school in Reston, VA.
Colonial Williamsburg Offering Special Programming For Native American Heritage Month

WILLIAMSBURG-In commemoration of Native American Heritage Month, Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a variety of special programs and events. The programs are designed in particular to celebrate local tribes including the Pamunkey, Mattoponi, and Chickahominy, in addition to others. More than a dozen special programs, including storytellings, interpretations, and more, will...
Starbucks Opening New Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Another new Starbucks is opening on the Peninsula. On October 25, Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Starbucks Corporation recently leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 955 J. Cylde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. The announcement was made five days after Hampton celebrated a new location for Starbucks...
Virginia Artesian Bottling Company Offers Pure Water Bottled At The Source

Owned by father-son duo Steve and Nick Brown, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is a supplier of custom bottled water for nearly 50 companies on the Peninsula, including diverse establishments like Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Pierce’s Pitt Barb-B-Que and James River Country Club in Greater Williamsburg, and Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester.
Pizza Hut Opening Two New Locations On The Peninsula

Two new Pizza Hut restaurants are opening soon on the Peninsula. The Flynn Restaurant Group, Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, will celebrate with grand openings of the new restaurants in Yorktown and in Newport News. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact...
