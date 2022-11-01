Read full article on original website
Magic Ala Carte Bringing Its Show To Williamsburg’s Fireside Chophouse November 11
WILLIAMSBURG-Magic Ala Carte will bring its unique magic dinner theatre show to Fireside Chophouse on Friday, November 11 from 6pm to 9pm. The restaurant is located at 1995 Richmond Rd. The evening will include a fine dinner and entertainment from the company’s magicians at the dinner table as well as...
Excitement Building For Brick Fest Live December 30–31 In Hampton
HAMPTON—Brick Fest Live is a traveling event that brings interactive shows, unique displays, building activities, and more to cities across the country. Known as the nation’s premier LEGO event, as well as the biggest and best celebration of all things LEGO, Brick Fest Live will make a stop at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on December 30 and 31, 2022. The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton.
Owners Of Williamsburg Bazaar Open New Deli In Williamsburg Premium Outlets
JAMES CITY-The owners of Williamsburg Bazaar recently opened their third store, a new food option in the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road. Janey and Danny Sawyer announced on November 1 that their latest business venture, Bazaaro’s Deli, is now open for business. Want to read the rest of...
New Ballet School Opens In Victory Village Shopping Center
YORK-Alexia Redick Bartlett, owner of the new Conservatory Ballet dance school in Greater Williamsburg, comes from a family of professional dancers. Both Bartlett’s grandmother and mother as well as her two brothers are all dancers. Her mother is the founder of the original Conservatory Ballet school in Reston, VA.
Colonial Williamsburg Offering Special Programming For Native American Heritage Month
WILLIAMSBURG-In commemoration of Native American Heritage Month, Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a variety of special programs and events. The programs are designed in particular to celebrate local tribes including the Pamunkey, Mattoponi, and Chickahominy, in addition to others. More than a dozen special programs, including storytellings, interpretations, and more, will...
Starbucks Opening New Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Another new Starbucks is opening on the Peninsula. On October 25, Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Starbucks Corporation recently leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 955 J. Cylde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. The announcement was made five days after Hampton celebrated a new location for Starbucks...
Virginia Artesian Bottling Company Offers Pure Water Bottled At The Source
Owned by father-son duo Steve and Nick Brown, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is a supplier of custom bottled water for nearly 50 companies on the Peninsula, including diverse establishments like Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Pierce’s Pitt Barb-B-Que and James River Country Club in Greater Williamsburg, and Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester.
The Country Stores At The Candle Factory In Norge Sold For More Than $6 Million
JAMES CITY-A small shopping center in the Norge area of James City County has a new owner. The Country Stores at the Candle Factory located at 7521 Richmond Rd., was sold over the summer. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account.
Gloucester Set To Hold Public Meeting On Aberdeen Pier Replacement Project November 10
GLOUCESTER-County officials in Gloucester will host a public meeting on Thursday, November 10 regarding upgrades to the pier at Aberdeen Creek Wharf. The county received a $112,000 grant from the Virginia Port Authority’s Aid Local Ports Program to replace the two-pier structure. The meeting, which will be held at...
Pizza Hut Opening Two New Locations On The Peninsula
Two new Pizza Hut restaurants are opening soon on the Peninsula. The Flynn Restaurant Group, Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, will celebrate with grand openings of the new restaurants in Yorktown and in Newport News. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact...
