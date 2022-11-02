Read full article on original website
Suspect caught with rainbow-fentanyl, other narcotics during stop in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A 43-year-old man from Weaverville was arrested by Redding police's Bike Team during their patrol in south Redding. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said officers with their Bike Team were patrolling the Westwood Village area on Friday, Nov. 4. They stopped a vehicle and contacted the driver, identified as Fredrick Jacob Guidotti.
Man arrested in connection to violent machete, sword attack in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Two people are in stable condition after being violently attacked by a man with a machete and sword at a camp near the Clear Creek bridge on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers were dispatched to the area near Highway...
2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
Redding man pleads not guilty to charges related to machete, sword attack
REDDING, Calif. — A local man pleaded not guilty to charges related to the violent attack of two people with a machete and sword last Thursday. Officials with the Shasta County District Attorney's (DA) Office said 37-year-old Eli Crowe was arraigned in court on Friday on charges connected to the assault under the Clear Creek Bridge on Oct. 27. The charges include attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment by violence.
Redding man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of ex-girlfriend
REDDING, Calif. — A 50-year-old Redding man pled not guilty on Thursday to charges related to the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend over Halloween weekend. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office (DA's Office) said Reno Riddle faces multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and multiple special allegations.
Former Redding Police Corporal pleads not guilty to drug charges
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A former Redding Police Corporal has pled not guilty on Friday in connection with a large-scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge found enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial last month. According to the Shasta County District...
UPDATE: Missing, at-risk Redding man found and returned to family
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 2, 8:36 PM:. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said Bradley Goedecke has been located and has been returned to his family, safe and sound. Police are currently searching for a missing, at-risk man last seen on Wednesday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
UPDATE: One found dead in Redding mobile home fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE AS OF 12:45 PM:. One person has died in a mobile home fire along Park Marina Drive this morning. Redding Fire crews arrived to the home at 2615 Park Marina Drive at 8:01 AM and found the property to be fully involved with fire. It took crews ten minutes to put out the blaze, and a search of the home found one deceased resident, as well as a deceased animal, within the mobile home.
K9 officer helps collar wanted Siskiyou County felon
Weed, Ca. — Officers with the Weed Police Department and K9 Unit caught up with a wanted felon near the Weed Community Center on Wednesday. According to the police department, when officers arrived, the suspect ran away towards Charlie Bryd Park. Officers continued to pursue the suspect west through the park after he repeatedly failed to comply to their commands to stop. According to police, the suspect was captured after they deployed K9 Drax.
Arson arrest made in early-morning Redding fire
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for arson following an early morning fire in Redding on Tuesday, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters said they arrested 42-year-old Charles Pratt after responding to a fire on Bechelli Lane. At about 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to Cypress Avenue and Bechelli...
5 people arrested on drug-related charges at home that borders elementary school
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested 5 people last Friday on several drug-related charges. The Redding Police Department (RPD) Neighborhood Policing Unit (NPU) and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office teamed up to search a home on Frazier Road that bordered an elementary school. During the investigation, NPU officers determined that a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic was occurring at the residence during all hours of the day and night.
Youth Firesetter Academy aims to stop child arson in the Northstate
ANDERSON, Calif. — Thursday was the eighth annual Youth Firesetter Academy. Its goal is to help kids who have had fire-setting incidents learn about the dangers and consequences of playing with fire. Jas Shaw is the fire prevention specialist with Youth Option Shasta. She said, on Thursday, they had...
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
Enterprise High School's shelter-in-place lifted
REDDING, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - Enterprise High School was placed into a shelter-in-place Friday for about 10 minutes on Friday, according to the school. The school said SHASCOM notified staff at the school about police activity in the area at about 11:34 a.m. The school went into a shelter-in-place,...
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
Redding Police Department receives $148,000 grant to focus on traffic safety
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Redding Police Department announced that they had received a $148,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to assist enforcement efforts and minimize unsafe driving. With the help of this grant, officials say these efforts will assist in lowering the number of collisions,...
Shasta County putting on Veterans' Art Show at Old City Hall
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Arts Council presents the Veterans’ Art Show, taking place from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. This gallery exhibition features a variety of subjects and media from US Military Veterans. An opening reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 4th from 5-8 p.m. It...
Fire cadets train for structure fires at Shasta College's training center on Friday
REDDING, Calif. — You know, I don't think my finals in college were this exciting. And, I bet yours weren't either. Unless, maybe, you went through the Shasta College Fire Academy. Rolling up to the two-story training tower and fire behavior building, a real-life simulation of what these future...
250 Redding Electric customers without power along Hilltop
REDDING, Calif. — At least 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers were without power Thursday morning. According to the REU, the outage was impacting customers along Hilltop Drive north of the Mt. Shasta Mall. Power was expected to be restored around 11:45 a.m. No cause for the outage was...
