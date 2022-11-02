REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE AS OF 12:45 PM:. One person has died in a mobile home fire along Park Marina Drive this morning. Redding Fire crews arrived to the home at 2615 Park Marina Drive at 8:01 AM and found the property to be fully involved with fire. It took crews ten minutes to put out the blaze, and a search of the home found one deceased resident, as well as a deceased animal, within the mobile home.

REDDING, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO