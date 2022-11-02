ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Joseph R. Reindl, 54, Two Rivers, OWI (5th) on 7/20/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to: 1) 18 initial confinement State Prison; 2) 3 years extended supervision; 3) $600 fine plus costs; 4) 36-month driver license revocation; 5) 36-month ignition interlock; Conditions of probation: 1) COMPAS Assessment; 2) AODA Assessment; 3) court costs/fine; 4) pay supervision and fees; 5) DNA Sample. Defendant has one day pre-sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 3, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, November 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Business Under Investigation In Human Trafficking Case

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and...
OSHKOSH, WI
cwbradio.com

Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County

A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Brown County Deputies Looking For This Man

HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County investigators are working to identify a man on a bike that was spotted at the scene of a business burglary. During the overnight hours on Oct. 11, a business, not named, located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained about $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay clerk sued over absentee voting law

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A lawsuit for Green Bay clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, was heard in court today, claiming she did not give the public access to view the absentee voting process. Under Wisconsin law, election observers can watch nearly every step of the voting process, including ballots being...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Brown County to Launch ‘Operation Green Light’

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Brown County is showing it’s support for veterans through Operation Green Light; and hopes veterans will take advantage of services offered by the county. The Resch Expo will be illuminated green November 7-13, overlapping with veterans day. Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo).
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Convicted Felon Arrested With Drugs And Guns

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An officer on patrol is credited with busting a convicted felon who allegedly had guns and drugs. The Green Bay Police Department says the officer was on routine patrol around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when he spotted a situation he considered suspicious in the 1100 block of Smith Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police investigating human trafficking at local massage parlor

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business within the city of Oshkosh. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, detectives and investigators have been watching a business called XinChen Massage, located at 234 North Koeller Road. Authorities determined that...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Convicted for Crash that Killed Her Granddaughter

The Manitowoc woman who was behind the wheel during a crash that killed her granddaughter has been convicted. 52-year-old Monica Walker was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Walker was driving on I-43 on February 8th of last...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Door County Man Facing Arson Charges

DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Sturgeon Bay man is facing arson charges for allegedly setting fire to a Door County supper club. The Jacksonport Fire Department responded to a call at 12:15 p.m. on Oct.23 about a fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club. Officials found the rear...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
deperehsnewspaper.com

More than just a drug test

As of the 2022-23 school year, De Pere High School has decided to resume weekly drug testing. This policy has been in place for 16 years, longer than some of the students at DPHS have been alive. What is the sole purpose of drug testing at DPHS?. “It’s to try...
DE PERE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy