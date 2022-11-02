Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Big Pay Hike On The Table For Green Bay Parks Workers
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The city of Green Bay is looking to raise the pay for its seasonal workers, but there’s debate on how much the increase should be and how to pay for it. For at least the past two years, Green Bay’s parks department has...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: New Franken man’s ultimate beer can collection
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people have a hobby, and for some it’s discovered later in life. A Brown County man was 65-years-old when he started collecting beer cans 25 years ago, and he hasn’t stopped. This week in Small Towns, we travel to New Franken to...
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County to Launch ‘Operation Green Light’
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Brown County is showing it’s support for veterans through Operation Green Light; and hopes veterans will take advantage of services offered by the county. The Resch Expo will be illuminated green November 7-13, overlapping with veterans day. Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo).
wearegreenbay.com
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
94.3 Jack FM
De Pere Business Fire Brings Fast Response, And A Warning
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – Crews responded to a fire at a De Pere business overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the C.A. Lawton Company at 1900 Enterprise Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a report of fire in the building with flames showing. When first units arrived, employees were...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire contained at De Pere facility
The rain will continue through Friday night and at least the first half of Saturday. About 2,500 kids are expected to get donations. Remembering Lily Peters's birthday by collecting gifts for less-fortunate children. Updated: 12 hours ago. Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the...
seehafernews.com
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Announces Three Promotions
Three members of the Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Team have been promoted. Brittany Penkwitz is now a Mortgage Loan Officer. Penkwitz has worked in the financial industry for over 5 years, in the Manitowoc and Green Bay markets after getting her bachelor’s degree from UW Stout. Mike Johnson was...
seehafernews.com
Annual World Knife Throwing Championship to be Held in Appleton
Some of the best knife throwers in the world will be converging on Appleton next month for the second annual World Knife Throwing Championship. This event will be bringing in the top 64 knife throwers in the world, as well as 256 Hatchet throwers, 128 Big Axe throwers, and 128 Duals teams that are a part of the World Axe Throwing League.
wearegreenbay.com
Early morning fire at ‘large’ De Pere industrial facility, no reported injuries
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just after the stroke of midnight on Friday morning, De Pere Fire & Rescue responded to Enterprise Drive for a reported fire. According to the De Pere Fire & Rescue Department, on November 4 around 12:28 a.m. crews were sent to 1900 Enterprise Drive for a reported fire. CA Lawton, a large industrial manufacturing facility is at that location.
94.3 Jack FM
New Store Plans To Close…..For One Day
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ashwaubenon’s newest grocery store says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Hy-Vee is set to open Tuesday for the first time inside the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall. The grocery chain is giving customers a heads up that all of...
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
busytourist.com
34 Best & Fun Things To Do In Green Bay (Wisconsin)
You might be most familiar with Green Bay as the home of the Green Bay Packers, a championship football team. However, there’s plenty to love about this beautiful tourist destination even if you couldn’t tell a pigskin from a pork rind!. For starters, Green Bay is a natural...
wearegreenbay.com
AAA: Green Bay gas prices surge over 40¢ since last week, increases seen statewide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticket, some have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
seehafernews.com
HFM Doctor Discusses Innovations in Hip and Knee Surgery
A Manitowoc native and 1988 Roncalli High School grad has developed 5 or 6 patents for devices that he uses in performing hip and knee surgery. Dr. Robert Limoni is with Holy Family Memorial Lakeshore Orthopaedics and was on WOMT’s Be My Guest earlier this year. Saying his passion...
94.3 Jack FM
Putting Powerball Jackpot In Perspective
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – People across the country are already thinking about what they’d buy if they win the Powerball jackpot. “First thing I would do is build mine and my children’s dream home,” lottery ticket buyer Genevieve Corvette said, “and then I would invest money into my business and set my kids up for the future.”
