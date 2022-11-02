Read full article on original website
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale
It comes in 30 colors If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over. So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
Shoppers Use This 'Convenient' Cordless Stick Vacuum Every Day, and It's Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now
“The movement of this vacuum is very fluid; there isn't anywhere I can't get to” Cleaning the house can feel like a tedious task. But if you pick up messes often enough, the regular deep cleanings become less of a hassle. That's where a cordless stick vacuum comes in handy: It's a lightweight and convenient option that doesn't have a cord you need to fuss with. Right now, shoppers can pick up the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum for 30 percent off at Amazon when they add the extra coupon...
Gayle King Turned Oprah Onto This Size-Inclusive Brand, and Its Leggings Are Now One of Her Favorite Things
Score Girlfriend Collective leggings on sale at Amazon while you can In case you missed it, Oprah Winfrey released her much-anticipated Favorite Things list this week. The annual list rounds up the media mogul's must-have products each year — and they're conveniently available on Amazon (which makes holiday shopping so much easier). Among her top picks, you'll find everything from useful tech and kitchen gadgets to scented candles and comfy slippers. Oprah is also a fan of the Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings, which come in extended size ranges...
Mindy Kaling's Colorful Cardigan Is from Target's Latest Designer Collection — and It's Still Available
La Ligne x Target is full of affordable, eye-catching sweaters Mindy Kaling's style can be summed up in one word: colorful. The Never Have I Ever creator, 43, never shies away from bold and bright outfits, and this week was no exception. On Monday, Kaling was spotted on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing comfy boyfriend jeans, black mules, and a navy cropped cardigan with red, yellow, green, and white stripes. The Mindy Project star's colorful cardigan, from La Ligne's collaboration with Target, is...
