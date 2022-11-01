Read full article on original website
New Hampshire to tap federal relief funds for rental housing
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire will be tapping into $50 million in federal funds to build new rental housing units to help alleviate a shortage of affordable housing. A proposal unanimously approved by the state's Executive Council on Wednesday will award the funding to 30 rental unit developments across the state through the new InvestNH housing program.
New Hampshire to receive $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance
This article and headline were updated at 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, to correct the amount of fuel assistance New Hampshire is receiving. New Hampshire will receive nearly $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance, according to announcements from the U.S. Department of Energy and the state’s congressional delegation on Wednesday.
New Hampshire lags behind its neighbors in democracy ranking
New Hampshire ranks last among New England states for democracy-promoting state election laws and policies, according to an independent analysis. The Movement Advancement Project, or MAP, is an independent, nonprofit think tank that analyzed election laws and policies of all 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranking the states into “high,” “medium,” “fair,” “low,” and “negative” categories.
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?. The bigger question is why would anyone want to leave the Granite State for a better lifestyle?. One reason might be...
N.H. plans to roll out its voluntary paid family leave program within months
State officials announced more details about the rollout of a new paid family and medical leave program Wednesday. Expected to launch in 2023, the program will cover roughly 10,000 New Hampshire state employees, plus private businesses and individual workers who opt in. At a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu...
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance For NH
New Hampshire is getting nearly 34-million-dollars in federal funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The money is to help families pay home heating bills and prevent energy shutoffs. The assistance can also be used to restore service, make minor energy-related home repairs and weatherize houses to make them more energy efficient.
Business leaders say paid family medical leave plan will help New Hampshire companies attract, retain workers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is moving forward with a paid family medical leave plan. The program will allow working Granite Staters to buy a leave plan that covers up to 60 percent wage replacement for up to six weeks. It is meant to help workers take time off...
Maggie Hassan’s Shameful TV Commercials Mean it’s Time to Retire ~ PAYING ATTENTION with TOM DUGGAN
The one thing you can never accuse me of is being a partisan mouthpiece for any political party. Currently I am working really hard to get Democrat Diana DiZoglio elected as Massachusetts State Auditor, Democrat Lawrence Councilor Estela Reyes elected State Rep. in Lawrence, and Republican Geoff Diehl elected governor. I also supported N.H. Senator Jean Shaheen in her last bid for re-election, mostly because she is great at constituent services, is bi-partisan on many issues, and is not ignoring the homeless epidemic.
A History of Airplane Crashes in New Hampshire
Airplane travel is among the safest forms of travel, trailing only the intercity bus. Unfortunately, when an airplane falls from the sky, the impact is seldom minor, and the results can be disastrous. According to the research team of Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi, “aviation accident rates have gone down in recent years, but the growing popularity of travel by private jet and helicopter threatens that trend.”
Drug cartels use new tactics to try to reach more users in New Hampshire, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal drug officials are warning that Mexican drug cartels are using new tactics that are endangering people in New Hampshire. Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency said that in some cases, cartels are making illicit drugs look like prescription medication. "There are two cartels operating in...
New Hampshire governor candidates debate: Tom Sherman reacts
VIDEO: New Hampshire governor candidate Tom Sherman reacts to the Granite State Debate. (Gov. Chris Sununu declined to give his post-debate reaction)
Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire
What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
What’s driving Maine’s surging electricity costs? Despite campaign rhetoric, not renewable energy
Electricity and energy prices are major issues in Maine's gubernatorial race ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter for many families. But the political rhetoric often obscures the real reasons electricity rates are rising across New England – and appear poised to go even higher in Maine.
Maine Biomass company files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Stored Solar LLC, a company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Biomass energy uses wood and wood waste to generate electricity. The company owns two plants in Maine, one in West Enfield and another...
Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Article 22...
Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean
The 6th Circuit Court Court, Probate Division, is located in Concord near the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)
New Hampshire joins other states to take action against robocall companies
CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general from all 50 states are taking action against two companies accused of allowing hundreds of illegal robocalls to reach consumers. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said it's estimated that fraudsters stole $29.8 billion from people through scam calls last year. The national Anti-Robocall...
How to find a sample ballot ahead of 2022 New Hampshire general election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's easy for New Hampshire voters looking to view what the Election Day ballot looks like in their voter precinct. Voters can simply visit this link, select their town/city ward and click "Show Sample Ballot." The ballot will then be visible. A PDF version can also...
New Hampshire and Maine Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
