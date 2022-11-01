ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

newhampshirebulletin.com

New Hampshire to receive $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance

This article and headline were updated at 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, to correct the amount of fuel assistance New Hampshire is receiving. New Hampshire will receive nearly $104 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance, according to announcements from the U.S. Department of Energy and the state’s congressional delegation on Wednesday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
newhampshirebulletin.com

New Hampshire lags behind its neighbors in democracy ranking

New Hampshire ranks last among New England states for democracy-promoting state election laws and policies, according to an independent analysis. The Movement Advancement Project, or MAP, is an independent, nonprofit think tank that analyzed election laws and policies of all 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranking the states into “high,” “medium,” “fair,” “low,” and “negative” categories.
CALIFORNIA STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance For NH

New Hampshire is getting nearly 34-million-dollars in federal funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The money is to help families pay home heating bills and prevent energy shutoffs. The assistance can also be used to restore service, make minor energy-related home repairs and weatherize houses to make them more energy efficient.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
valleypatriot.com

Maggie Hassan’s Shameful TV Commercials Mean it’s Time to Retire ~ PAYING ATTENTION with TOM DUGGAN

The one thing you can never accuse me of is being a partisan mouthpiece for any political party. Currently I am working really hard to get Democrat Diana DiZoglio elected as Massachusetts State Auditor, Democrat Lawrence Councilor Estela Reyes elected State Rep. in Lawrence, and Republican Geoff Diehl elected governor. I also supported N.H. Senator Jean Shaheen in her last bid for re-election, mostly because she is great at constituent services, is bi-partisan on many issues, and is not ignoring the homeless epidemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelaker.com

A History of Airplane Crashes in New Hampshire

Airplane travel is among the safest forms of travel, trailing only the intercity bus. Unfortunately, when an airplane falls from the sky, the impact is seldom minor, and the results can be disastrous. According to the research team of Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi, “aviation accident rates have gone down in recent years, but the growing popularity of travel by private jet and helicopter threatens that trend.”
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire

What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Biomass company files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Stored Solar LLC, a company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Biomass energy uses wood and wood waste to generate electricity. The company owns two plants in Maine, one in West Enfield and another...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel

Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Article 22...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire joins other states to take action against robocall companies

CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general from all 50 states are taking action against two companies accused of allowing hundreds of illegal robocalls to reach consumers. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said it's estimated that fraudsters stole $29.8 billion from people through scam calls last year. The national Anti-Robocall...
CONCORD, NH

