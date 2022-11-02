Gregory N. Rattler Jr. was fortunate. He grew up in New Orleans with his mom, dad and brothers as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, and grandmothers and grandfathers. He had lots of family love, the right path support and an excellent mentor, his father. "I wear his name on life," he said. "His example and influence on who I am as a man is undeniable."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO