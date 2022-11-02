Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Meet the 3 candidates running for Baton Rouge school board in District 4
A school administrator, operator of an after-school program and the head of a company that tracks and provides service to incarcerated youth are all seeking elective office for the first time on Tuesday as they vie for the District 4 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish School Board taking steps to ban critical race theory
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board is taking steps to ban critical race theory in schools. The St. Tammany Parish School Board introduced a resolution Thursday night prohibiting the use of critical race theory in classrooms in the parish. A new release confirmed that...
theadvocate.com
Livingston school buses don't have AC, prompting complaints: 'Every summer is just hotter'
Driving school buses can be hot, sweaty work in Livingston Parish. Victoria McDonald, a bus driver for the district, said she can take the heat. But other, older drivers struggle more, and the small children they ferry to and from school often disembark soaked in perspiration. "It just feels like...
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Greater Baton Rouge Area Featured Prep Football
Plaquemine hosts West Feliciana in a game that will decide the District 6-4A Champion. Parkview Baptist hosts U-High in a District 6-3A game.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 10
Week 10 of the high school football season in South Louisiana provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Walker-Denham Springs, Woodlawn-Scotlandville and Lafayette-New Iberia are among...
houmatimes.com
Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Banks, and Local Councils on Aging to Host Early Senior Thanksgiving Meals
Peoples Health and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, the Terrebonne Council on Aging, the Tangipahoa Voluntary Council on Aging, and the New Orleans Council on Aging are partnering to host Thanksgiving meals for seniors. To give back this holiday season, Peoples Health has partnered with...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Oct. 11-17, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
BOBBY JONES BLVD. 25476: $12,000, Bradley A. Byrd and Jessica Roland Byrd to Juan A. Orozco Barrios. CHEROKEE DRIVE 67: donation, no value stated, Ryan Paul Eberts to Eric Eberts. HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES, LOT 15, SQUARE 20: $45,000, Cosentino Realty Investors LLC to Carlos Y. Padilla Cruz and Denia...
WWL-TV
Flu hitting Louisiana early and hard
NEW ORLEANS — If you feel achy, with fever, and a sore throat you are not alone. The flu is hitting our area. And if you are not already vaccinated, now is the time for all ages, especially if you have a chronic health problem, like diabetes, obesity, heart disease or cancer.
brproud.com
APSO investigating after complaint about suspicious activity on Halloween night
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine going out for a fun night of trick-or-treating and having a camera alert pop up on your phone. That is what apparently happened to one family in Ascension Parish on Halloween night. Mark Attuso and his family had just finished trick-or-treating in Dutchtown...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Black boys need Black men, and Black men need Black boys
Gregory N. Rattler Jr. was fortunate. He grew up in New Orleans with his mom, dad and brothers as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, and grandmothers and grandfathers. He had lots of family love, the right path support and an excellent mentor, his father. "I wear his name on life," he said. "His example and influence on who I am as a man is undeniable."
theadvocate.com
One arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old outside Bogalusa stadium, two still at large
A man accused of killing a 15-year-old outside a Bogalusa High football game last month turned himself in to police Friday afternoon, officials say. Bogalusa police issued warrants Friday for three suspects in connection with a shootout Oct. 14 that left 15-year-old Jerry Smith of Covington dead during Bogalusa High School's homecoming game. Police say Smith was one of three people involved in the shootout.
theadvocate.com
Bogalusa frustrated by decision to forfeit game due to violence: 'no community is crime-free'
The Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks will not play their last football game of the season after the opposing team at Albany High School forfeited the game Tuesday. The forfeit came from a 4-0 vote late Tuesday from the principals of Athletic District 7-3A. It was the final decision in an ongoing debate on where the game should take place after a deadly shooting occurred at Bogalusa’s stadium earlier this month.
cenlanow.com
Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19
MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities,...
WAFB.com
BRPD investigating shooting on North Street
A high-ranking member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney’s office has announced his retirement. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system. Last day of Beat Bama Blood Drive. Updated: 8 hours ago. Today is the last day to...
theadvocate.com
Letters: BRAF funding practices, lack of interest in Black communities is alarming
Bringing people together is a nonprofit’s strength, according to a Q&A with Chris Meyer, who was named CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Meyer returned to Louisiana “armed with important lessons about improving inefficient systems,” it was said. This is exciting news for the Greater Baton Rouge community as articles have documented BRAF’s inefficient and inequitable funding system pertaining to Black-led nonprofits.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300
The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650. All...
theadvocate.com
Man killed in shooting outside apartment complex on North Sherwood Forest Drive, police say
A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex on North Sherwood Forest Drive Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said. Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Davante Ross, 25, was killed just before 3 a.m. in the street's 1300 block. He said police...
Bogalusa High football team 'doesn't understand' forfeit that cancels Senior Night
BOGALUSA, La. — It’s been a back and forth between Bogalusa High School and Albany High School about where their Friday night football matchup should happen. “Our coaches and our kids work too hard, and it was also our senior night, so we were excited looking, forward to that,” Bogalusa High School Principal Dr. Eric Greely said.
LSP asking for help in fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Tangipahoa Parish on Tuesday, Nov. 2. According to LSP, around 10:45 a.m. they were notified of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road.
