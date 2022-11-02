ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
JENNINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 10

Week 10 of the high school football season in South Louisiana provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Walker-Denham Springs, Woodlawn-Scotlandville and Lafayette-New Iberia are among...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WWL-TV

Flu hitting Louisiana early and hard

NEW ORLEANS — If you feel achy, with fever, and a sore throat you are not alone. The flu is hitting our area. And if you are not already vaccinated, now is the time for all ages, especially if you have a chronic health problem, like diabetes, obesity, heart disease or cancer.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Black boys need Black men, and Black men need Black boys

Gregory N. Rattler Jr. was fortunate. He grew up in New Orleans with his mom, dad and brothers as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, and grandmothers and grandfathers. He had lots of family love, the right path support and an excellent mentor, his father. "I wear his name on life," he said. "His example and influence on who I am as a man is undeniable."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old outside Bogalusa stadium, two still at large

A man accused of killing a 15-year-old outside a Bogalusa High football game last month turned himself in to police Friday afternoon, officials say. Bogalusa police issued warrants Friday for three suspects in connection with a shootout Oct. 14 that left 15-year-old Jerry Smith of Covington dead during Bogalusa High School's homecoming game. Police say Smith was one of three people involved in the shootout.
BOGALUSA, LA
theadvocate.com

Bogalusa frustrated by decision to forfeit game due to violence: 'no community is crime-free'

The Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks will not play their last football game of the season after the opposing team at Albany High School forfeited the game Tuesday. The forfeit came from a 4-0 vote late Tuesday from the principals of Athletic District 7-3A. It was the final decision in an ongoing debate on where the game should take place after a deadly shooting occurred at Bogalusa’s stadium earlier this month.
BOGALUSA, LA
cenlanow.com

Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19

MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating shooting on North Street

A high-ranking member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney’s office has announced his retirement. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system. Last day of Beat Bama Blood Drive. Updated: 8 hours ago. Today is the last day to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: BRAF funding practices, lack of interest in Black communities is alarming

Bringing people together is a nonprofit’s strength, according to a Q&A with Chris Meyer, who was named CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Meyer returned to Louisiana “armed with important lessons about improving inefficient systems,” it was said. This is exciting news for the Greater Baton Rouge community as articles have documented BRAF’s inefficient and inequitable funding system pertaining to Black-led nonprofits.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300

The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650. All...

Comments / 0

Community Policy