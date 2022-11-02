Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Joseph R. Reindl, 54, Two Rivers, OWI (5th) on 7/20/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to: 1) 18 initial confinement State Prison; 2) 3 years extended supervision; 3) $600 fine plus costs; 4) 36-month driver license revocation; 5) 36-month ignition interlock; Conditions of probation: 1) COMPAS Assessment; 2) AODA Assessment; 3) court costs/fine; 4) pay supervision and fees; 5) DNA Sample. Defendant has one day pre-sentence credit.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Convicted for Crash that Killed Her Granddaughter
The Manitowoc woman who was behind the wheel during a crash that killed her granddaughter has been convicted. 52-year-old Monica Walker was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Walker was driving on I-43 on February 8th of last...
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Business Under Investigation In Human Trafficking Case
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Gets Her Wish, Another Competency Exam Ordered
The woman charged with a high-profile homicide in Green Bay is getting her wish. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness requested another competency exam, and Judge Thomas Walsh granted it. While in court yesterday, the defense team noted that Schabusiness has been on suicide watch for two months and that her brother had...
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County Deputies Looking For This Man
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County investigators are working to identify a man on a bike that was spotted at the scene of a business burglary. During the overnight hours on Oct. 11, a business, not named, located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained about $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor. Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees. Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused Of Attacking A Friend With A Knife
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 25-year-old Manitowoc man who allegedly attacked a friend last week with a knife. Daniel L. May III is charged with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Disorderly Conduct, and Three Counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping-all with Dangerous Weapon Enhancer. Police responded to a...
94.3 Jack FM
Door County Man Facing Arson Charges
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Sturgeon Bay man is facing arson charges for allegedly setting fire to a Door County supper club. The Jacksonport Fire Department responded to a call at 12:15 p.m. on Oct.23 about a fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club. Officials found the rear...
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/4:. A man charged with burning down a popular supper club in Door County had been stalking the son of the owners, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. Jonathan J. Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of Arson of...
Police: Fleet Farm burglary suspect arrested, all stolen firearms recovered
FDLPD Officers and Detectives took a 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident into custody without incident.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 3, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, November 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: 15-year-old driver turned herself in; intersection’s history not a factor in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police confirmed Wednesday that the 15-year-old girl believed to be responsible for a fatal crash in Green Bay last Sunday turned herself in. There is a memorial of balloons and signs for Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old passenger in her car who lost his life Sunday night.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash
Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Fleet Farm burglary suspect in custody, stolen guns and ammo recovered
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
Green Bay Police arrest convicted felon; recover three guns, ammunition, drugs
The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a convicted felon suspected to be in possession of three handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen from Oconto County.
WBAY Green Bay
Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested after officer finds several handguns, narcotics in vehicle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after he was suspected of being in possession of several handguns and narcotics. According to the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD), around 7:30 a.m., an officer out on a routine patrol noticed a suspicious situation on the 1100 block of Smith Street.
seehafernews.com
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
Comments / 0