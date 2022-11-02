ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Joseph R. Reindl, 54, Two Rivers, OWI (5th) on 7/20/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to: 1) 18 initial confinement State Prison; 2) 3 years extended supervision; 3) $600 fine plus costs; 4) 36-month driver license revocation; 5) 36-month ignition interlock; Conditions of probation: 1) COMPAS Assessment; 2) AODA Assessment; 3) court costs/fine; 4) pay supervision and fees; 5) DNA Sample. Defendant has one day pre-sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Convicted for Crash that Killed Her Granddaughter

The Manitowoc woman who was behind the wheel during a crash that killed her granddaughter has been convicted. 52-year-old Monica Walker was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Walker was driving on I-43 on February 8th of last...
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Business Under Investigation In Human Trafficking Case

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at an Oshkosh business. The Oshkosh Police Department has been investigating Xin Chen Massage on N. Koeller Road. The department said Thursday that it determined that illegal sexual contact was taking place. Detectives and investigators detained and...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Homicide Suspect Gets Her Wish, Another Competency Exam Ordered

The woman charged with a high-profile homicide in Green Bay is getting her wish. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness requested another competency exam, and Judge Thomas Walsh granted it. While in court yesterday, the defense team noted that Schabusiness has been on suicide watch for two months and that her brother had...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Brown County Deputies Looking For This Man

HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County investigators are working to identify a man on a bike that was spotted at the scene of a business burglary. During the overnight hours on Oct. 11, a business, not named, located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained about $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County

A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor. Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees. Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Door County Man Facing Arson Charges

DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Sturgeon Bay man is facing arson charges for allegedly setting fire to a Door County supper club. The Jacksonport Fire Department responded to a call at 12:15 p.m. on Oct.23 about a fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club. Officials found the rear...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 3, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, November 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: 15-year-old charged with fatal crash

Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding. Updated: 7 minutes ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay

An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy