theadvocate.com
Denham Springs capitalizes on three safeties to down Walker
The path was unconventional, but Denham Springs opened up play at a rebuilt Yellow Jacket Stadium with a 20-6 win over Walker on Friday night. Denham Springs had waited all season to play an official home game. It got one in the final week of the regular season, and the Yellow Jackets (8-2, 4-1) made the most of it by clinching the District 5-5A title.
wbrz.com
Spanish Moon building on Highland Road gets new owner and new use
BATON ROUGE – The former Spanish Moon building, which for years housed a music club, has been sold. The unassuming Highland Road landmark will now be home to TILT, a Baton Rouge-based design and branding firm. The company is relocating from its office on 3rd Street in downtown. "We’re...
theadvocate.com
Meet the 3 candidates running for Baton Rouge school board in District 4
A school administrator, operator of an after-school program and the head of a company that tracks and provides service to incarcerated youth are all seeking elective office for the first time on Tuesday as they vie for the District 4 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Oct. 26-Nov. 1
FURNITURE: 4231 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, tenant improvement for Lovesac Lafayette; applicant, Amy Diekevers; contractor, Chance Cooper Construction; $225,000. OTHER: 4533 Johnston St., description, interior building for earlier permitted shell building at The Forum; applicant, Architect Design Studio; contractor, The Lemoine Company; $205,347. OTHER: 425 St. De Porres St., Suite...
theadvocate.com
Photos: Greater Baton Rouge Area Featured Prep Football
Plaquemine hosts West Feliciana in a game that will decide the District 6-4A Champion. Parkview Baptist hosts U-High in a District 6-3A game.
brproud.com
‘Student of the Year’ at high school in Ascension Parish exemplifies the ‘STA Way’
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – There are 2333 students that attend St. Amant High School and only one is picked as the best student. Ephraim Craddock is the 2022-2023 Student of the Year. Craddock is one of 501 seniors in this year’s class and his future may be somewhere...
theadvocate.com
Livingston school buses don't have AC, prompting complaints: 'Every summer is just hotter'
Driving school buses can be hot, sweaty work in Livingston Parish. Victoria McDonald, a bus driver for the district, said she can take the heat. But other, older drivers struggle more, and the small children they ferry to and from school often disembark soaked in perspiration. "It just feels like...
brproud.com
Two in critical condition after accident on Jefferson Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle around 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. The accident took place in the 19100 block of Jefferson Hwy. “Upon arrival, they found one patient physically pinned inside of their vehicle,” according to...
theadvocate.com
See which Baton Rouge auto dealer is renovating a Florida Boulevard property
Gerry Lane Enterprises is turning a building on Florida Boulevard into a showroom for its fleet vehicle sales and a centralized operations office. About 40 to 50 people will work in the building at 6757 Florida, said Tyler Lane, executive manager of Gerry Lane Chevrolet. A small fleet vehicle office is based out of the back of Gerry Lane Chevrolet, but the new building will have space for customers to see the trucks and cars that are available. Plans are to open the 20,169-square-foot building by the end of the year. Harvey Honore Enterprises is the general contractor.
wbrz.com
Emergency helicopter lands along Old Jefferson Highway after major wreck near EBR-Ascension line
BATON ROUGE - An emergency helicopter landed in a field along Old Jefferson Highway after a wreck left someone pinned inside their car. The St. George Fire Department said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Old Jefferson just past Azalea Lakes Avenue. Officials said two people were hurt,...
wbrz.com
Fire at Springfield home calls for multi-agency response early Friday
SPRINGFIELD - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a house on fire early Friday morning. The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 said crews from Springfield and Albany responded to the house on Blood River Road around 2:30 a.m.. According to the district, all occupants made it out of the...
theadvocate.com
Bogalusa frustrated by decision to forfeit game due to violence: 'no community is crime-free'
The Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks will not play their last football game of the season after the opposing team at Albany High School forfeited the game Tuesday. The forfeit came from a 4-0 vote late Tuesday from the principals of Athletic District 7-3A. It was the final decision in an ongoing debate on where the game should take place after a deadly shooting occurred at Bogalusa’s stadium earlier this month.
visitbatonrouge.com
Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge
Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Spanish Moon building bought by Baton Rouge advertising firm; here’s what they’ll do with the space
TILT, a Baton Rouge creative advertising agency, has purchased the old Spanish Moon building on Highland Road and will convert the former bar and music space into its headquarters, according to the real estate company that represented TILT in the transaction. The building sold for $385,000 in a deal that...
Power outage reported in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police officer involved in car crash in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to a car accident involving a Baton Rouge police officer Thursday morning. According to Zachary Police Chief David McDonald, the officer was heading to a training session around 8:30 a.m. when he ran into another vehicle on Nelson Street and 40th Street. McDonald says the officer’s car flipped over and police are investigating whether or not he was distracted.
WWL-TV
Causeway northbound to be temporarily closed Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge northbound side heading towards Mandeville will be closed on Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.. Louisiana DOTD officials say the closure is happening so the investigation of accident can be completed. The DOTD is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during...
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged with DWI for the third time
GRAND BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – A reckless driver complaint ended with the arrest of Benito Meza, 40, of Houma. Iberville Parish 911 received the call around 4:50 a.m. and a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to spot Meza driving on LA 69. A traffic...
Nearly 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before 6...
