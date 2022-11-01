Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
NBC Philadelphia
Nearly 40 Students, Staff Evacuated From Lehigh Valley Charter High School
Nearly 40 students and staff at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Northampton County were taken to area hospitals Friday afternoon, officials said. In an email just after 1 p.m., LVA CEO Susan Mauser told the school community that the high school building was being emptied "out of an abundance of caution due to a few staff members and students feeling unwell."
Hazmat incident at Lehigh Valley school sends 39 to hospital
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- In Northampton County on Friday, 39 people were sent to the hospital at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School. The seventh through 12th grade building was evacuated and school was dismissed early. A fire department and hazmat team checked the buildings and say they didn't find any gas, oxygen, or carbon monoxide levels out of normal range.Most of those who were hospitalized have been released.Air quality specialists are being brought in to further evaluate.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fairmont Village near Coopersburg to welcome new retailer in 2023
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The announcement of a new tenant in the Fairmont Village shopping center in Upper Saucon Township is music to the ears of budding and seasoned pianists. Like New Pianos, offering sales of new and pre-owned pianos as well as servicing, restoration and moving of...
WFMZ-TV Online
39 taken to hospital after LVA Regional Charter School evacuated
HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Students and staff at the high school building of Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover Township, Northampton County, were evacuated Friday afternoon. In an email from LVA CEO Susan Mauser to the school community just after 1 p.m., she wrote that the upper...
walnutport.com
Why the NAACP’s call for a state takeover of Allentown schools was foolish. Here’s a better idea
Column: There was no chance the state would take over the Allentown School District after the controversial departure of former Superintendent John Stanford.
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
walnutport.com
After year of conflict, Allentown hopes it has a solution to maintenance problems in city vehicles
After over a year of conflict over Allentown’s fleet maintenance contract, the city is finally one step closer to hiring its own mechanics.
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown
After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
Bipartisan Pa. tax reform will boost Lehigh Valley job growth, Bethlehem forum says
Lehigh Valley business leaders joined members of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry on Thursday in Bethlehem, as well as state lawmakers and representatives from the Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, to highlight recently enacted state tax reform. The groups met for a roundtable discussion and news conference at...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
WFMZ-TV Online
New dining, nightlife venue nearing completion at former Bull & Bear Restaurant in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new spot for drinks, dining and dancing is nearing completion at a longstanding restaurant site in east Allentown. Tipsy's Bar & Lounge, offering food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open by the end of November at 462 Union Blvd., co-owner Chris Tiscio said. Tiscio and...
Lehigh Valley represented in new list from U.S. News of best places to retire
A new ranking revealed the best places to retire in the U.S. and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report, a leader in rankings, ranked the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire, based on desirability, healthcare, housing affordability, and overall happiness. The leader in rankings evaluated data from the 150 most populous metropolitan areas within the country. Hence, four new places made it into the top five, and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10.
wdiy.org
Northampton County, Statewide Heating Assistance Programs Open for Low-Income Seniors, Residents | WDIY Local News
Low-income seniors in Northampton County are now able to apply for heating aid from both the local and state governments. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The county said in a recent release that its Area Agency on Aging has begun its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program, as of Nov. 1. This program is for once-a season fuel assistance of $780.
Bethlehem business among top bidders in Pa.’s 11th restaurant license auction
Following validation of bids received by the Oct. 31 deadline for the 11th restaurant license auction authorized by Act 39 of 2016, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has issued Notices of Selection to top bidders on 20 licenses. Among the winners was Top-Star Express in Bethlehem with a bid...
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times. Newtown Township recently stopped the development of a long-talked about Wawa location,...
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL to raise electric rates starting in December
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PPL customers will soon be paying more for their electricity. The company says it's hiking its default rate by another 18%. That means the average homeowner will be paying about $22 more per month. That increase will start Dec. 1. The latest hike is the third...
Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County
Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
walnutport.com
Latest Jaindl Land Co. development could be biggest in one Lehigh County township since Hamilton Crossings
A new development project proposed for 45 acres in Lower Macungie Township could be the biggest plan since Hamilton Crossings.
