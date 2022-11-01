ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Nearly 40 Students, Staff Evacuated From Lehigh Valley Charter High School

Nearly 40 students and staff at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Northampton County were taken to area hospitals Friday afternoon, officials said. In an email just after 1 p.m., LVA CEO Susan Mauser told the school community that the high school building was being emptied "out of an abundance of caution due to a few staff members and students feeling unwell."
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Hazmat incident at Lehigh Valley school sends 39 to hospital

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- In Northampton County on Friday, 39 people were sent to the hospital at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School. The seventh through 12th grade building was evacuated and school was dismissed early. A fire department and hazmat team checked the buildings and say they didn't find any gas, oxygen, or carbon monoxide levels out of normal range.Most of those who were hospitalized have been released.Air quality specialists are being brought in to further evaluate.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fairmont Village near Coopersburg to welcome new retailer in 2023

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The announcement of a new tenant in the Fairmont Village shopping center in Upper Saucon Township is music to the ears of budding and seasoned pianists. Like New Pianos, offering sales of new and pre-owned pianos as well as servicing, restoration and moving of...
COOPERSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown

After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks

BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley represented in new list from U.S. News of best places to retire

A new ranking revealed the best places to retire in the U.S. and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report, a leader in rankings, ranked the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire, based on desirability, healthcare, housing affordability, and overall happiness. The leader in rankings evaluated data from the 150 most populous metropolitan areas within the country. Hence, four new places made it into the top five, and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10.
ALLENTOWN, PA
wdiy.org

Northampton County, Statewide Heating Assistance Programs Open for Low-Income Seniors, Residents | WDIY Local News

Low-income seniors in Northampton County are now able to apply for heating aid from both the local and state governments. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The county said in a recent release that its Area Agency on Aging has begun its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program, as of Nov. 1. This program is for once-a season fuel assistance of $780.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL to raise electric rates starting in December

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PPL customers will soon be paying more for their electricity. The company says it's hiking its default rate by another 18%. That means the average homeowner will be paying about $22 more per month. That increase will start Dec. 1. The latest hike is the third...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County

Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

