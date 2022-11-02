ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 injured

ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested shortly after police responded to a report of gunfire.

Amarion Kirk, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon following the incident that afternoon, which reportedly left one man injured. Besides the Level 6 felony, he faces a count of unlawfully carrying a handgun by a convicted felon, elevated to a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement as a misdemeanor.

