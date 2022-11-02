ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thedailytexan.com

Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners

A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
News-Medical.net

Understanding the brain correlates of dissociative disorders

Trauma can cause dissociative symptoms-;such as having an out-of-body experience, or feeling emotionally numb-;that may help an individual cope in the short term but can have negative impacts if the symptoms persist for a long period of time. In a new study recently published in Neuropsychopharmacology, a team led by...
News-Medical.net

Study findings highlight the importance of preventing early traumatic events

Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much as three times, according to a recent study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, published in the journal European Archives of Psychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience. The study analyses the fourteen reviews and meta-analyses published to date in specialized journals on this issue, and is the first to take into account the full range of existing mental disorders.
POPSUGAR

A New Study Found That TikTok Promotes Diet Culture, but the Reality Is More Complicated

It's no secret that messages around disordered eating, diet culture, and fatphobia tend to manifest on social media. Cultural beliefs around beauty, desirability, health, and value have historically found a home in expressions of identity, art, and pop culture, and social media is where those forces collide. A classic example is the blog platform Tumblr, notably popular amongst teenage girls in the early 2000s. In its heyday, Tumblr was infamous for its pro-ana (or "pro-anorexia") content, often explicitly encouraging eating disorders or hiding behind thinly-veiled claims of "thinspiration." Tumblr has attempted to censor posts that promote or glorify harmful behaviors, but as people jump from one social platform to another, it's nearly impossible to confront such content in any meaningful or more permanent way — especially when toxic diet culture has married itself so seamlessly with more the opaque ideals of wellness culture.
The Beacon Newspapers

Five foods to eat to improve your sleep

Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
scitechdaily.com

Birth Control Pill Poses a Serious Health Risk to Women With a Common Condition

Combined birth control pill greatly increases the risk of blood clots in obese women. According to a paper recently published in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology, obese women who use oral contraceptives containing estrogen and progestin have a 24-fold increased risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) compared to non-obese women who do not use the drugs.
Libby Shively McAvoy

Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free

Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
Good News Network

Study Finds that Eating Dinner as a Family Makes 91% of Families Less Stressed

Everyone knows your family can be a pain in the neck sometimes, but regular family dinners can be the key to reduced stress levels in the household. This was found in a survey by the American Heart Association (AHA), who research chronic stress which can increase rates for all manner of non-communicable heart diseases.
PsyPost

Romantic attachment anxiety predicts higher levels of self-objectification over time in both men and women

Feeling anxious about your romantic relationship and fearing abandonment leads to stronger tendencies to sexually objectify yourself, according to new research published in Psychology of Women Quarterly. “My colleagues (Dr. Larissa Terán and Dr. Jennifer Stevens Aubrey) and I were interested in this topic because sexual objectification and self-objectification are...
News-Medical.net

Scientists illuminate the molecular events underlying childhood movement disorder

Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine and UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, in collaboration with a team from Queen Mary University of London, have illuminated the molecular events underlying an inherited movement and neurodegenerative disorder known as ARSACS – Autosomal recessive spastic ataxia of Charlevoix-Saguenay, named for two Quebec valleys where the first cases were found.
News-Medical.net

New closed-loop gene therapy approach to treat brain circuit disorders

On-demand expression of a gene that inhibits neuronal activity provides a way to reduce spontaneous seizures in mice, researchers report. In a new study, Yichen Qiu and colleagues present a closed-loop gene therapy approach to treat brain circuit disorders where only a subpopulation of neurons is problematically overactive, including epilepsy.
News-Medical.net

Study finds low absolute risk of glomerular disease relapse associated with COVID-19 vaccination

Several reports have described a relapse of certain autoimmune kidney diseases in patients after they've received COVID-19 vaccines, but it's unclear if this association is real or a coincidence. In a recent population-level study published in JASN, investigators found that a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine was associated with higher relative risk but low absolute increased risk of disease relapse.
KevinMD.com

We need to talk about the bullying in health care

As we continue our third year of the pandemic, there have been reports of hostile treatment directed at public health officials and medical personnel. This is escalating a crisis of burnout among health professionals, but there is an insidious, chronic hostility that lurks within hospitals between those who are supposed to be on the same team.
News-Medical.net

Effect of marital stress on heart attack recovery is detrimental

In a recent study soon to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022*, researchers examined the adverse effects of marital stress (MS) on recovery from acute myocardial infarction (AMI). The AHA has stated that heart diseases such as AMI are the most common reason for death...
CONNECTICUT STATE
psychologytoday.com

How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues

Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy