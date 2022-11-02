Read full article on original website
USC News
Call for Applications: 2022-2023 PhD Candidate Fellowships
USC Shoah Foundation Katz Research Fellowship in Genocide Studies. Breslauer, Rutman, and Anderson Research Fellowship. The USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research invites proposals for three research fellowships for advanced-standing PhD candidates: the 2023-2024 Margee and Douglas Greenberg Research Fellowship; the 2023-2024 USC Shoah Foundation Robert J. Katz Research Fellowship in Genocide Studies; and the 2023-2024 Breslauer, Rutman, and Anderson Research Fellowship.
USC News
Call for Applications for USC Shoah Foundation Robert J. Katz Research Fellowship in Genocide Studies
USC Shoah Foundation invites applications from advanced-level PhD candidates for the 2023-2024 USC Shoah Foundation Robert J. Katz Research Fellowship in Genocide Studies. This fellowship is one of three fellowships available to advanced-standing PhD candidates from any university and any academic discipline whose dissertation research focuses on testimony from the USC Shoah Foundation Visual History Archive and other USC resources. Read more about the other fellowships here.
USC News
Students engineer microbes to quickly remove medicinal drugs from the water supply
Eight months ago, a team of students launched a project to develop an accessible and affordable biofilter to eliminate certain toxins from water. These undergraduates at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences presented — albeit remotely — their enterprising effort at the 2022 International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Grand Jamboree in Paris.
USC News
Clearing the (Classroom) Air
A new air purification strategy by USC Viterbi researchers might reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in classrooms and other indoor spaces by as much as tenfold. University classrooms are forums for intellectual exchange. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important it is for classrooms to also be sites of efficient air exchange—that is, good ventilation.
USC News
Story #43: Rob Shumer
For our next story, you'll hear directly from one of JEP's participants. Below is the story of Rob Shumer in his own words. I first learned of JEP when I was a doctoral student at UCLA. I was working with Jane Permaul (Director of Field Studies at UCLA) at the time. She introduced me to Dick Cone and JEP because of my dissertation area...developing a Medical Magnet High School with the King Drew Medical Center. We worked with Dick to try to involve some USC students in the program. He was helpful and a few students got involved.
USC News
Story #46: Oliver Sicat
Before he was the CEO of Activate Charter Schools, Oliver Sicat was a freshman at USC, unsure of what he wanted to do with life. “When I was a freshman at USC, I was probably a little too self-absorbed. I was worried about how I looked and what people thought of me.” Sicat said. “And then I remember reflecting in between my freshman and sophomore year, thinking that I wanted to change that.”
USC News
11/7 – Nov. 11 Veterans Day and Weekday Football Game at the Coliseum
From: David Wright, Senior Vice President, Administration. Subject: November 11: Veterans Day and Weekday Football Game at the Coliseum. On Friday, November 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., USC will host the Colorado Buffaloes for a football game at the Coliseum. Because this is Veterans Day, it is a non-instructional day and we expect limited impact on our classes. However, students, faculty, and staff accessing campus that day should still expect some interruption.
