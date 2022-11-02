For our next story, you'll hear directly from one of JEP's participants. Below is the story of Rob Shumer in his own words. I first learned of JEP when I was a doctoral student at UCLA. I was working with Jane Permaul (Director of Field Studies at UCLA) at the time. She introduced me to Dick Cone and JEP because of my dissertation area...developing a Medical Magnet High School with the King Drew Medical Center. We worked with Dick to try to involve some USC students in the program. He was helpful and a few students got involved.

