Scottsdale, AZ

East Valley Tribune

East Valley duo want what’s best for the planet

Travis Strote and Haley Byfield are saving the world, one pair of leggings at a time. The Scottsdale residents founded Yoga Democracy, the only zero-waste manufacturers of active wear in the United States. They will showcase their new collection and their best sellers during Arizona Fashion Week 2022. Yoga Democracy’s...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Recycled water turned into beer for canal event

The One Water Brewing Showcase is returning to Canal Convergence and the Scottsdale Water Department and breweries from across the Valley see that as a great opportunity for a couple of reasons. Breweries see this event and tasting contest as an opportunity to further expose Valley beer lovers to their...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Valley Metro ‘BUZZing’ through west Mesa

A new bus line is all the buzz – literally. Valley Metro began its new Fiesta BUZZ neighborhood circulator in west Mesa, connecting connect the Fiesta District, Asian District and Mesa Riverview with stops at Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth,” said Councilman Francisco Heredia.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council likely to OK Water Tower contract

Gilbert Council is expected on Tuesday to award a $109,600 contract to Willmeng Construction to help with the makeover of Water Tower Plaza located downtown. The aging 0.7-acre park, home to the town’s iconic water tower built in 1927, needs revamping, town officials say. According to Rick Hooker, senior...
East Valley Tribune

New police interference city code advances

In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
MESA, AZ

