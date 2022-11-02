ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IU honors Breckenridge, three other alumni with highest award

By TRUTH STAFF
The Elkhart Truth
 3 days ago

BLOOMINGTON — The Rev. Franklin E. Breckenridge Sr., a longtime Elkhart resident, public servant and attorney, is among four Indiana University alumni to receive IU’s Distinguished Alumni Service Award on Oct. 6 during Homecoming weekend.

The award is the highest bestowed on an IU alumna or alumnus by the university. Recipients are chosen for service and achievement in their fields, and for significant contributions to the community, state, nation or university. With the addition of these recipients, IU has honored nearly 350 alumni since the award’s inception in 1953.

The Elkhart Truth

