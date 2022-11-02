Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
7.6 acres in Queen Creek sell for $4.725 million
The sale of 7.6 acres in Queen Creek and the sale of an industrial building in Chandler highlight recent deals closed by NAI Horizon professionals. The two Southeast Valley sales totaled $5.65 million. Sale Transactions:. Michael Myrick, CCIM, MRED, negotiated the sale of 7.6 acres for $4.725 million, representing both...
East Valley Tribune
Council likely to OK Water Tower contract
Gilbert Council is expected on Tuesday to award a $109,600 contract to Willmeng Construction to help with the makeover of Water Tower Plaza located downtown. The aging 0.7-acre park, home to the town’s iconic water tower built in 1927, needs revamping, town officials say. According to Rick Hooker, senior...
AZFamily
Construction underway for new Google Fiber high-speed internet service in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction has begun on the installation of a new internet service, Google Fiber, which will provide Mesa residents and business owners with a new option for accessing the internet. Mesa mayor John Giles said it’s important to keep the city ahead of the curve regarding...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa outdoor market suffers damage following massive storm
A massive storm that hit parts of the Valley not only left behind flooding. It also left some damage to an outdoor market in the East Valley. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
East Valley Tribune
New police interference city code advances
In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
East Valley Tribune
Valley Metro ‘BUZZing’ through west Mesa
A new bus line is all the buzz – literally. Valley Metro began its new Fiesta BUZZ neighborhood circulator in west Mesa, connecting connect the Fiesta District, Asian District and Mesa Riverview with stops at Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth,” said Councilman Francisco Heredia.
AZFamily
1 dead, 2 others hospitalized after a stairwell shooting in a Mesa apartment complex
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Former...
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
East Valley Tribune
Industrial project OK appears likely here
Gilbert Town Council is likely to approve a proposal to convert the bulk of 94.07 agricultural acres at the northeast corner of Lindsay and Germann roads, adjacent to Zanjero Park, into light-industrial uses. Creation Equity also is seeking to rezone 3.90 acres of the site into general commercial. Currently the...
fox10phoenix.com
Gas leak near Old Town Scottsdale forces hundreds to evacuate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A major gas leak forced hundreds of residents at a downtown Scottsdale apartment complex to evacuate, fire officials said. Firefighters say Scottsdale Road was partially shut down between Osborn Road and Earll Drive while they worked with Southwest Gas to stop a leak at the Griffin Apartments.
AZFamily
Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
azbex.com
What Happened to the Bell Bank Park Bond Funds?
Late last month, UMB Bank provided notice that Legacy Cares has officially defaulted on a series of tax-exempt bonds that were meant to fund the Bell Bank Park construction project. While that has been widely reported (examples here and here), the fact that more than a dozen local contractors have not yet been paid on a project that completed construction back in Jan. 2022 has been mostly just a sidenote.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
kjzz.org
San Carlos Apaches to make CAP water supply available to Rio Verde residents
A number of residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community outside of Scottsdale recently learned that their water supply was in jeopardy. But a temporary solution could be in the works, with water from an Arizona tribe. Although some Rio Verde residents have wells, several get their water trucked in...
AZFamily
Triple shooting leaves man dead at east Mesa apartment complex
Experts predict the Federal Reserve will once again hike interest rates, leading Valley homebuilders to get a little more aggressive with potential buyers. Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona.
kjzz.org
Here’s where and why Phoenix will add overnight patrols at city parks
On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council approved a pilot program to add overnight security to 11 city parks, along with Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain. Supporters say unarmed security is needed to enforce park rules and call police on illegal activities like drug use if people don’t leave. Councilmembers Jim Waring and Yassamin Ansari shared different opinions.
East Valley Tribune
Recycled water turned into beer for canal event
The One Water Brewing Showcase is returning to Canal Convergence and the Scottsdale Water Department and breweries from across the Valley see that as a great opportunity for a couple of reasons. Breweries see this event and tasting contest as an opportunity to further expose Valley beer lovers to their...
KTAR.com
Ambitious master-planned community, now called Teravalis, breaks ground in Buckeye
PHOENIX – Developers of an ambitious master-planned community in the West Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony last week. The plans for Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, call for 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development over 37,000 acres in Buckeye. The community will have space...
AZFamily
Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
