Late last month, UMB Bank provided notice that Legacy Cares has officially defaulted on a series of tax-exempt bonds that were meant to fund the Bell Bank Park construction project. While that has been widely reported (examples here and here), the fact that more than a dozen local contractors have not yet been paid on a project that completed construction back in Jan. 2022 has been mostly just a sidenote.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO